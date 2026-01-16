No risk but big reward on offer for Ulster against Stade Francais

Challenge Cup: Ulster v Stade Francais, Affidea Stadium, Saturday, 1pm – Live on Premier Sports 2

At least this final round game comes with some appropriate edge as finishing at Pool 3’s summit is on offer to the winner, along with the benefits it will bring going forward in terms of home knockout ties, another incentive to give this fixture a leg-up.

Or so it would seem. Somewhat appropriately, Ulster are pitching up with a strong selection, ringing the changes from last weekend’s game that wasn’t – last Sunday’s clash against the Cheetahs cancelled due to two frozen pitches in the Netherlands, seeing Ulster awarded a 28-0 bonus-point win for five points.

Skipper Iain Henderson returns in a bolstered pack which includes Angus Bell, Nick Timoney, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole and Bryn Ward, who were all rested last weekend. There is also much to be upbeat about in the backs as both Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune are fit again, taking their places at fullback and right wing respectively where their height in the kick-chase and power with ball in hand ought to make a difference.

Stuart McCloskey is another who was rotated out for the Cheetahs game and he, along with outhalf Jack Murphy, are restored to their rightful positions as influential frontliners who can make things happen for Ulster’s incisive backline which continues to impress under Mark Sexton’s tutelage.

Ulster – currently second in the pool, three points back on leaders Stade – are determined to go after this one. Even though both sides have already qualified for the last 16, there is a decent bit of business to be sorted out regarding the pool’s final finishing spots and staying at home for the knockout rounds.

Whether Stade are quite thinking the same way is not so clear cut, as Paul Gustard has heavily rotated his starting team from last weekend’s narrow win at home to Exeter. In terms of discerning pattern, he is putting out a team even less recognisable than the one from the week prior when they won at home to Castres in the Top 14.

Stade Francais's Charles Laloi and Juan Martin Scelzo celebrate a late penalty during the Challenge Cup game against Exerter last weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Gustard has the resources to do such mixing and matching, and it’s required given the marathon that is the Top 14, but there’s no mistaking he’s not sending his strongest side to Belfast. It’s also worth noting Stade’s poor form on the road this season, having won away just twice across all competitions but while still managing to pick up useful bonus points.

Though Stade are highly unlikely to be anywhere near as poor as Racing 92, who rocked up to the Affidea Stadium for last month’s opening Challenge Cup tie with a heavily diluted squad and duly paid the price with a 61-7 defeat, the visitors will seemingly need to dig out quite the performance to topple their hosts.

Should Richie Murphy’s side make the sounder start and bring an accuracy and physicality up front to subdue Stade, who have South African teenage lock Jacques Botha making only his second start, then the northern province, even without Cormac Izuchukwu involved, have enough in their arsenal to accomplish their mission.

ULSTER: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward, J Murphy, N Doak; A Bell, T Stewart, T O’Toole, I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan, D McCann, N Timoney, B Ward

Replacements: R Herring, E O’Sullivan, S Wilson, M Dalton, S Reffell, C McKee, J Flannery, J Postlethwaite.

STADE FRANCAIS: M Ibo, C Laloi, J Ward (capt), T Vili, L Etien, Z Henry, P Abadie; J Iscaro, A Garcia Albo, G Melikidze, P-H Azagoh, J Botha, J-M Scelzo, M Hirigoyen, Y Tanga.

Replacements: L Peyresblanques, Y Lux, S Abramishvili, S Turagacoke, T Halaifonua, T Motassi, L Foursans-Bourdette, S Ezeala.

Referee: A Leal (ENG).