Jamison Gibson-Park: My speed and fitness are ‘better now than in my mid-20s, definitely’

Leinster’s Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park celebrate after Henshaw scored his side's fourth try in their Champions Cup match against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Much is made – too much, most likely – of the age profile of the Ireland team and its bulk suppliers Leinster. Amid the almost-constant and tiresome refrain for new blood, the sight of first Josh van der Flier and then Robbie Henshaw haring up the right touchline to score Leinster’s match-turning tries against La Rochelle were welcome reminders that there is plenty of life left in the old dogs yet.

The pair of multi-capped 32-year-olds have looked as fit and fast as ever this season, and the same is true of the 33-year-old Jamison Gibson-Park. After the additional workload of the Lions tour, when playing five games and starting all three Tests, Gibson-Park’s wellbeing this season has been fretted over more than ever.

This is even truer in light of Craig Casey’s AC injury, albeit it’s not as serious as first feared. Even so, since effectively becoming the first-choice scrumhalf during the 2021 Six Nations, Gibson-Park has been the heartbeat of the Leinster and Ireland teams.

His stamina and speed over the ground have always been a little freakish, and his pace to the breakdown, ability to execute at a high tempo and all-round court coverage have remained undimmed.

Gibson-Park accepts his form has been “a little bit up and down” this season, adding: “I’m frustrated with a few different pieces, but it gives me plenty to work on. Some big games hopefully coming around the corner, so plenty to look forward to.”

Encouragingly, though, he also believes his speed and fitness levels are sharper than ever.

“I can only speak for myself, but if I’m speaking for myself, I can say they’re better now than in my mid-20s, definitely. Just with how things have gone and the amount of footy I’m playing, as well as getting to know your body and how a week runs, all that kind of stuff, which talks to experience a little bit. But I feel great, to be honest.

“I think the most important thing is the amount of footy I’m playing. Time in the saddle is obviously number one. Training is important, obviously, but so is time in the saddle and it might be a long stretch of play but I’m feeling pretty good through the back end of it.

“So, that’s a pretty good teller as to where my fitness levels are at. Yeah, I’m feeling good.”

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park evades a tackle by Davit Niniashvili of La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

It’s also worth noting that when Gibson-Park landed in Leinster at the age of 24 in 2016 he was relatively low mileage. True, he’d played 72 games in the previous four years with Taranaki in the NPC, the Blues and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby, and the New Zealand Maoris.

But New Zealand rugby didn’t realise what an unpolished gem it had, for Gibson-Park was mostly second choice to Piri Weepu, Bryn Hall, Jimmy Cowan and then TJ Perenara. So, when the Hurricanes beat the Lions in Wellington in 2016 to claim their first Super Rugby title, Gibson-Park played just the last four minutes, which rather summed up his career in New Zealand. Of his 72 games, 50 were off the bench.

Gibson-Park’s point about the Irish system’s game management is also relevant for the other thirtysomethings. The scrumhalf played 203 games for Leinster and Ireland in his nine campaigns here before this season, at an average of 22.5. He has never played more than 25 games in a season here and last season’s high of 28 was due to his efforts on the Lions tour.

Despite starting all bar the Fijian Test in Ireland’s November window and all of Leinster’s Champions Cup outings, this Saturday’s pool finale against Bayonne in the Stade Jean-Dauger (kick-off 4.15pm local/3.15pm Irish, live on Premier Sports) will only be his 10th match of the season. His fellow Lion and English counterpart Alex Mitchell has played three games more.

But it will also be Gibson-Park’s fifth start in Leinster’s last six matches, meaning he’s hitting form in advance of the Six Nations.

“It’s nice to get a run of games and a little bit of cohesion with a few of the lads for sure,” he says.

[ Leinster’s habit of finding a way to win pleases captain Caelan DorisOpens in new window ]

Leinster also have the momentum of that eighth win in a row last Saturday, when Gibson-Park admits his abiding emotion was relief. “We’ve been on the receiving end on a few of those in our time, so it was nice to get one the other way.”

La Rochelle left tries behind last Saturday, never more so than when prop Reda Wardi prevented Antoine Hastoy from gathering a pass inside from Davit Niniashvili two or three metres short of the line and also knocked on. But if it wasn’t for Gibson-Park’s corner-flagging, Niniashivili would have scored himself.

Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park tackles Grégory Alldritt of La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin last Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“It’s the kind of effort we’ve been making for each other and it’s something we’re obviously coached to do. We didn’t think we’d be making that many of them on the weekend but that’s just the way it turned out and I suppose it probably won us the game.

“There’s a lot of brilliant clips of lads chasing back and making big plays,” he added of an incident which, he agreed, demonstrates “it’s never a lost cause if you can make a play like that”.

The Leinster players approach this pool finale fully aware that a win would ensure a top-four seeding and, potentially, earn a top-two seeding again.

“It’s something we’ve spoken about, for sure. Coming into this block was about doing our best to get 10 points, and one way or another we’re halfway there. Yeah, it’s big. It’s big. I don’t think any of us in this team have played in Bayonne before besides the World Cup preseason we played there,” he says in reference to a warm-up match August 2023 against Samoa.

[ Ringrose, Snyman, Furlong and Jimmy O’Brien back for Leinster for Bayonne clashOpens in new window ]

“But [playing] against Bayonne is a different kettle of fish. I think they haven’t lost there in a couple of years in the Top 14. They’re very strong at home. They obviously don’t have much to play for in the pool, but we think they’ll be fired up for sure.”

Whatever team Bayonne put out, they can swing from the hop.

“They’ve got some good ballers, eh? Some good ball-running backs, like a lot of these French teams do. They like to come through the middle of you, much like La Rochelle did on the weekend.

“Yeah, it’ll be tough going, but we’re looking forward to it for sure.”