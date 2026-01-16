Conor Murray: I don’t understand this new bit of rugby jargon – and I’m not the only one

“Taking the space” is the latest rugby jargon I do not understand. Nor does Munster coach Denis Leamy.

This is not a criticism of referees. It is valid concern about the communication channels between the match officials and clubs involved in the Champions Cup.

“Taking the space” was the reason given by English ref Karl Dickson after awarding Toulon the match-winning penalty at Stade Mayol on Sunday.

It all happened in the 75th minute. Jack O’Donoghue and Tom Farrell combined to put Toulon’s sub prop Dany Priso to ground. When Dickson shouted “tackle” both players released Priso, which prompted Tadhg Beirne to swoop and steal the ball in a moment that should have secured another famous win for Munster in the south of France.

Dickson’s quick whistle was followed by his explanation – “taking the space” – that he repeated as Munster players retreated under their posts.

Marius Domon kicked the Toulon penalty for a 27-25 victory.

That was when the communication apparently broke down.

By Tuesday, Leamy and Munster still did not know what “taking the space” meant. I liked how Leamy answered the question: “Obviously Karl Dickson is a world-class referee, and I’m sure he’ll be able to indicate as to what the penalty is for.”

That Leamy was still in the dark, 48 hours later, is an unacceptable flaw in the system. If Dickson’s call was an error, the EPCR head of match officials Tony Spreadbury should come out and say as much.

Referee Karl Dickson during the Toulon v Munster match. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Mistakes will always happen in high-pressure scenarios; you put your hand up and everyone moves on. If Spreadbury can support such a decisive call, let’s hear from him.

Instead, confusion spills into the next week despite Spreadbury saying earlier this season that his “big thing is consistency” across the pool matches to ensure “clear and obvious decision making.”

To me, Beirne’s action was a textbook poach. If I am wrong, the why needs to be explained.

Tadhg’s instincts are rarely off at the breakdown. He has mastered the laws that apply to him: tackled player on the grass, with no ruck formed, the Munster captain operates at a level above almost everyone else. It was a game-deciding play. Or, it should have been.

Nobody from Munster complained afterwards but I hope Clayton McMillan sought a private reason for the late penalty as it led to Munster’s second loss in three European games.

There is too much at stake for procrastination. At the elite end of field sports, where rugby union claims to exist, what happened should be explained by Monday morning at the latest.

Dickson used to be a scrumhalf, so I presume he sees the game through a similar lens as myself. I’d value his interpretation, whether we agree or not.

Instead, we have Leamy taking a cautious approach, perhaps knowing that Dickson is reffing Ireland against France and Wales in the Six Nations.

It’s not good enough.

Had Munster beat Toulon, their first season under McMillan would be flying. They should have too much for Castres at Thomond Park but losses in Bath and France will probably deny them a home tie in the last 16. That’s a serious amount of lost revenue.

This will barely merit discussion inside the Munster changing room. Athletes cannot afford to stew over missed opportunities or negative outcomes. They address the glaring issues, find a few positives and move forward. Quickly.

Jack O'Donoghue celebrates scoring Munster's second try of the match against Toulon. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Scoring 25 points away to Toulon will have ticked a lot of boxes. There was plenty of grit in the performance. Jack Crowley nailed a big conversion after missing an earlier kick, but it is O’Donoghue who appears to be the outstanding contributor in the group this season.

I am seeing the type of leadership from O’Donoghue that he has delivered year on year when the internationals are away. He would have known as much as anyone that the gap left by Peter O’Mahony retiring needed to be filled.

O’Donoghue is doing just that. He’d have more Ireland caps if he played in any other era. But he’s a backrower in a time when Ireland have produced Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and O’Mahony – the three most abrasive men I’ve ever played with or against.

O’Donoghue is forcing the next wave of Munster flankers to prove their worth. And that is all anyone can ask of a senior player.

There are a few non-established players in touching distance of Ireland selection when Andy Farrell reveals his squad next Wednesday. We know who will be included. But it is not an airtight group.

Wingers like Zac Ward in Ulster and JJ Kenny at Leinster, after being rerouted from the shutdown Sevens programme to 15s, have to be under consideration.

Form seems to matter more than usual this season. That puts an emphasis on individuals to show up in this weekend’s European games.

Ideally, the rugby dominates next week’s discussion, rather than confusion around the interpretation of the laws.