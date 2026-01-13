Signs are ominous for Leinster opponents after attack hit top gear in La Rochelle thriller

There’s probably a misconception out there that Leinster’s attack only sprang to life in last Saturday’s epic against La Rochelle. In truth, that was their sixth attacking bonus point in an eight-game winning run, but it’s fair to say the performances against Connacht and La Rochelle in the last two weeks have been sharper and more varied.

Their launch plays and power plays have been strong, but their willingness to attack from deep and in transition has sharpened. Trailing 17-12 and without a score for an hour last Saturday, Tommy O’Brien took up a smart position off recycled turnover ball before the playmakers and backrowers combined for Josh van der Flier to finish brilliantly.

Given the circumstances, that was probably Leinster’s best try of the season so far and a reward for an increased focus on attacking off transition, which Tyler Bleyendaal admits is “much improved” over the last month.

“We had to rely on that as well because we didn’t get too much multi-phase,” said the Leinster attack coach. “The rucks were fairly heavily contested. We didn’t necessarily do too well there. We lost some set-pieces at crucial times or didn’t get quality delivery for us to load our attack.

“But I thought we kept the ball in play and we got some kicks back. We counter-attacked well and got to the edges on some turnovers. We punished them well on those. That was quite pleasing and to score the four tries was really important too.”

Leinster attack coach Tyler Bleyendaal and Harry Byrne (right) during training on Monday. Photograph: Will Morgan/Inpho

Bleyendaal explained: “We obviously value the multi-phase game a lot here and we want to get into that. It’s adding to our game around getting turnovers. Our defence applies a lot of pressure, so when we get the ball from that, we want to be able to attack well instead of just giving it back and defending more.”

Leinster’s last two tries were also a reward for bringing on Harry Byrne and retaining Sam Prendergast as a second playmaker in an unfamiliar fullback role.

Prendergast had “been training there (fullback) little and often,” Bleyendaal said. “We’re forever kind of rotating around, especially the last month – just needs must.”

Rory Best on how Ulster have turned things around Listen | 36:41

Byrne assumed responsibility for the match-winning penalty and the attack coach added: “Obviously, Emmet [Farrell], who coaches the kicking, was on the sideline. Harry had taken the previous kick anyway so that transition had already happened. If there was another kick to be had, it was going to be Harry just through that. And he struck the previous one pretty nicely.”

Leinster's Sam Prendergast is tackled during Saturday's Champions Cup victory against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Bleyendaal said there were similarities between the two outhalves.

“Harry’s probably more physical at times. Sam’s got a bit more sleight of hand. He can pick a late pass. They can both throw the long ball. They can keep the kick loaded. There’s a lot of similarities.

“I think when they decide to pull the trigger on the run or how they play other guys into space might differ slightly. But they’re not operating at hugely different levels. Our whole game doesn’t change too much when either of them are in there.”

The perceived wisdom is that every team should have an established number 10, albeit Rassie Erasmus has opted for a more interchangeable approach.

“I like it when it’s more fluid,” said Bleyendaal. “I like the fact that you can drop a guy in and the team can still operate well. And the team needs to be confident to play and not be solely reliant on the one guy.”

Then, remembering he was an out-half himself, he chuckled and admitted: “I think if I was playing, I’d probably just want to play. So, I’m not saying they’re happy about it.

“But I feel it’s great for the team. And you get the different personalities in it. And then how the team’s got to operate; the midfielders need to demand and take control of their elements of the game.

“How do they make the 10’s life easier? Not just: ‘Okay, Harry’s playing – sweet. He’s going to do this. We’ll just listen to him’. Or: ‘Sam’s playing. Okay, it’s this way’. I think the whole team has to take more responsibility.

“It gives a different vibe when you sub another guy in. I enjoy it that way and I think it’s working well for us.”