Ringrose, Snyman, Furlong and Jimmy O’Brien back for Leinster for Bayonne clash

Leinster have confirmed that Garry Ringrose, RG Snyman, Tadhg Furlong and Jimmy O’Brien will all be available for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup clash with Aviron Bayonnais at Stade Jean-Dauger (KO: 3.15pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports 2).

Against that, they’ve also said that Paddy McCarthy suffered “a significant knee injury” which requires further assessment, while Ciarán Frawley (foot injury) and Jack Boyle (shoulder injury) will be both be further assessed and a final decision will be made later in the week.

Andrew Porter is also “due to be further assessed on a calf injury” which he sustained in training last week.

Hugo Keenan is nearing match fitness, as he is “increasing his on-field training exposure ahead of a return” following his hip injury.

There were no further updates on Jamie Osborne, Ryan Baird, Jordan Larmour and Rabah Slimani.