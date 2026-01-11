Toulon deny Munster at the death in ferocious Champions Cup battle

Jack O'Donoghue and Gavin Coombes get to grips with Toulon's David Ribbans during Munster's narrow defeat in the Champions Cup on Sunday. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Champions Cup group stage: Toulon 27 Munster 25

Nobody can accuse Munster of not leaving it all on the pitch in Stade Félix Mayol. A ferocious battle, just yards from a calm Toulon marina bathed in winter sunshine, ended with the Irish side left hugely disappointed after nudging towards a win but falling just short in round three of the Champions Cup.

It often wasn’t for the faint-hearted, as Munster brought their typical cup fizz and energy to the south of France. They started brightly and opened the scoring with two Jack Crowley penalties, but they fell away for a while before the contest ended in a swinging style, with each team throwing punches and alionhearted Munster hitting back with tries just as it seemed Toulon had pulled away.

Munster led the match after 75 minutes, but a late penalty from Marius Domon leaves them with it all to do next weekend in Thomond Park against Castres. But the losing bonus point could yet prove to be a saviour for Munster.

The first half was characterised by ferocious Munster scrambling in defence and Toulon frittering away chances with misplaced passes and wrong options. Jack O’Donoghue, Edwin Edogbo and Tadhg Beirne were in the middle of it all, forcing the errors and making their presence and physicality count.

A typical Toulon attack that broke down came in the 24th minute as they swept forward with Munster back pedalling towards their 22. A low pass to number eight Zach Mercer lurking on the left wing went to his shins. The big man couldn’t get that low that quickly and the knock-on resulted in another release of pressure for Munster.

Most of the play in the first 40 minutes was in the Munster half but, for all the home side’s territorial dominance, the visitors could have been ahead at half-time if not for the quick feet of the Toulon right wing Gaël Dréan, who beat Shane Daly and Calvin Nash to a ball booted forward in the 22nd minute.

Munster's Jack O'Donoghue celebrates scoring against Toulon despite the best efforts of Marius Domon. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

When Beirne drew a yellow card on 37 minutes Toulon turned up the volume in the stadium, with captain David Ribbans ploughing over Daly just before the break and Domon taking it to 7-6 at half-time.

If the first half was a gargantuan battle, the second was open cup rugby, with Toulon quickly out of the traps, when scrumhalf Ben White somehow picked a hole in a line of Munster bodies and ran in under the posts; Domon again converted to make it 14-6.

But Munster were not cowed and Nash made use of Ben O’Conner’s precise delivery on 47 minutes to take his team to within a point.

But a little magic from Dréan deservedly put Toulon ahead again. His chip forward on the touchline took a kindly bounce as Nash was covering across and he went scuttling over, Domon kicking to make it 21-13.

Alex Nankivell then shipped a yellow card while Domon kicked a penalty and the winces went around the ground from the Munster fans – Toulon were 24-13 ahead after 65 minutes.

Three minutes later Munster again drew breath and threw themselves into the match, both sides now aware that each could put holes in the other.

Munster's Fineen Wycherley, Michael Milne, Dan Kelly and Jack Crowley dejected after the defeat in Toulon. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Daly made the initial charge at Toulon’s line and was brought down just short. But the ball was moved right with a kick wide to the wing and fed back. Luckily it was openside flanker Jack O’Donogue who was loitering nearby and he lurched over the line for 24-18.

Within minutes Munster were again sniffing weakness and, despite the raucousness of the home fans, they swept up field looking to win the match.

This time Munster lost an attacking lineout but JJ Hanrahan dived for the clearance kick and partially blocked the ball, allowing Munster to cut up the right side of the pitch. This time Dan Kelly made ground and centre Tom Farrell grabbed the try, putting Munster ahead 24-25 in the closing minutes of a cracking end-to-end match.

The large Munster contingent had found their voices and looked to be driving their side on to a win that few had predicted following their disappointing defeat to Ulster last week in Belfast.

But Toulon were not finished. When the whistle blew for an infringement at the breakdown and the penalty was awarded in the centre of the park just 30 metres out, it seemed then the Munster luck had run out.

The home side fullback Domon had been sound with his boot all afternoon, and he was again. He stepped forward and calmly stroked the ball over for 27-25. The match finished with a stubborn backs-to-the-wall defence from Munster as Toulon pushed hard for another score, which they could not deliver.

Toulon's Gaël Dréan makes a break to score a try against Munster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster’s fighting spirit and their ability to get over the line, combined with a committed defence, puts them in a hugely better frame of mind to meet Castres next weekend in Thomond Park.

The disappointment from the Ulster game has been erased. A different kind of hurt was apparent after the match but a better, more lively and confident Munster showed up in Toulon. That is something to bring to next weekend in the final pool match.

Scoring sequence – 17 mins: J Crowley pen, 0-3; 32 mins: Crowley pen, 0-6; 39 mins: M Donon try and con, 7-6. Half-time: 7-6. 44 mins: B White try, Domon con, 14-6; 47 mins: C Nash try, Crowley con 14-13; 50 mins: G Dréan try, Domon con, 21-13; 65 mins: Domon pen, 24-13; 68 mins: J O’Donohue try, 24-18; 71 mins: T Farrell try, Crowley con, 24-25; 75 mins: Domon pen, 27-25.

RC Toulon: M Domon; G Dréan, N Brex, J Sinzelle, M Ferté; T Albornoz, B White; JB Gros, T Baubigny, K Sinckler, C Ollivon, D Ribbans (capt), L Ludlam, E Abadie, Z Mercer. Replacements: P Garbisi for Albornoz, 28 mins; Albornoz for Garbisi, 39 mins; D Priso for Gros, 49 mins; B Alainu’uese for Ribbans, 55 mins; C Mézou for Sinckler, L Meetlla for Baubugny, both 76 mins. Yellow card: E Abadie, 58 mins.

Munster: S Daly; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, B O’Connor; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, D Barron, M Ala’alatoa, E Edogbo, F Wycherley, T Beirne (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Replacements: Niall Scannell for Barron, 45 mins; R Quinn for Edogbo, M Milne for Ala’alatoa, J Ryan for Loughman, all 54 mins; JJ Hanrahan for O’Connor, 56 mins. Yellow cards: T Beirne, 37 mins; A Nankivell, 54 mins.

Referee: Karl Dickson (England).