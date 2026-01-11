Leinster’s habit of finding a way to win pleases captain Caelan Doris

Leinster may not have consistently hit their greatest heights this season, although there was certainly some brilliant attacking variety in Saturday’s epic 25-24 win over La Rochelle, but there is no doubt they have developed a handy habit of simply finding a way.

This was their eighth win in a row and of them all none will have ensured they regather at their Leinster HPC in UCD on Monday in better spirits than this one. And, according to captain Caelan Doris, perhaps a good deal longer as well.

“Hopefully, it’ll stand to us as we go on,” said Doris. “We’ve had a few now, a few tighter games, a few games we’ve been behind at half-time. I think the kind of togetherness we’re showing out there, there’s not a whole lot of panic, it’s quite calm and action-focused, next moment focused. Hopefully, we can take confidence and belief from that and take that into the latter stages.”

Such apparent calmness amid the heat of this eventful game perhaps befits a team led by Doris, who exudes an even greater serenity with life since his return from the shoulder injury he suffered in last season’s semi-final.

“Ot’s trying to stay present, trying to see what’s required depending on where we are on the pitch and it’s just next moment focus. There’s some good messages from Sam, Harry, James Ryan; it’s all the leaders stepping up. It felt good out there.”

He agreed that it felt as if the team were more lucid in taut moments this season. “Yeah, probably. Over the last number of weeks, Leicester, Ulster and today, we have found a way. Yeah, we’re getting practice at it. Obviously, some of that is coming from not delivering on some of the stuff as well as we’d like to. But equally, it is good for us.”

The game’s narrative had strong echoes of the 2023 final in the same ground, when Leinster exploded out of the blocks into a 17-0 lead with three early tries and led 23-7 at the break. Whereupon La Rochelle increasingly imposed their power game to prevail by 27-26.

“It didn’t come to my mind, which is probably a good thing,” said Doris.

At which point, Leo Cullen interjected good-naturedly and freely admitted with that gallows humour of his: “It did come into my mind.”

The difference this time was that Leinster found a way specifically to conjure two brilliant tries.

“Small moments just went our way. If you look at those two lineout deliveries I gave, if the bounce of the ball goes the other way, they could get the ball back and we’re sitting here with a different result.

“So, a little bit of good fortune, a little bit of maybe calmer, better comms (communications) from some of the leaders out there; maybe a little bit of confidence based on having been behind and finding a way a few weeks back. Yeah, little changes there, possibly.”

Leinster's Harry Byrne celebrates after the game. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Doris was not on the pitch when Leinster turned down the chance to draw level with Northampton late on in last season’s semi-final, after suffering that fateful shoulder injury. With the 80 minutes up and trailing by two points, this was a more cut and dried case of going for the posts.

“Harry wanted it,” said Doris when asked what was the conversation beforehand. “I felt confident. I mean, I suppose it gives you confidence when he’s coming to you with confidence.”

This was a seventh meeting in the last six seasons between these two, having never met previously, and this genuine thriller, arguably the game of the season so far, cements its status as the most riveting rivalry in the Champions Cup in recent times.

“Yeah, there’s history there, isn’t there?” said Doris. “It’s always a tightly contested game, and there’s a few individual rivalries and then just what’s come with it over the last number of years.

“So, there’s always an extra bit of excitement when we see them on the schedule and it’s been a good week for us training-wise and some of that transferred on to the pitch.”