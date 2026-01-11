Clontarf beat Ballynahinch to stretch lead at top of AIL

Conor Kelly helped Clontarf to complete a double over Ballynahinch and move farther clear at the top of the Energia All-Ireland League. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Clontarf extended their lead atop Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League to five points with a hard-earned and significant 24-20 win away to Ballynahinch. It was the kind of sleeves-rolled-up, midwinter victory that is the trademark of the reigning champions.

Clontarf thus completed the double over Ballynahinch, backing up their first Bateman Cup triumph against the same opponents last month.

On a day when the Ballymena-Dungannon derby an hour up the road was postponed due to a frozen pitch, frost meant doubt about the fixture at Ballymacarn Park persisted until 11am, when the pitch was declared playable.

Clontarf led 12-6 at half-time through tries by Alex O’Grady and Fionn Gilbert, before Ballynahinch were on the verge of a first win over Clontarf since 2020 thanks to a try by Ryan Connolly and a penalty try, as well as eight points from the boot of Conor Rankin.

Despite being down to 13 men, Clontarf turned down a kick at goal and were rewarded with a fourth try by Leinster academy lock Alan Spicer, capping a stormer. Conor Kelly converted.

St Mary’s had assumed leadership overnight after gaining revenge for their 14-0 loss to Lansdowne four weeks ago with an equally hard-fought 13-7 win on the Aviva back pitch on Friday night.

Returning again to his former club, Mark McHugh’s gritty side restricted Lansdowne to just a penalty try in the first-half. Mick McCormack’s close-range finish rewarded concerted pressure and Mick O’Gara’s second penalty helped keep the home side at arm’s length despite Lansdowne’s late rally.

In the absence of JJ Kenny, on Leinster try-scoring duty against La Rochelle, Terenure turned to another ex-Irish Sevens winger in Ed Kelly. He duly scored the first try as Terenure gained a 27-19 revenge win over Old Belvedere in an entertaining game that was moved to the Lakelands Park astro pitch.

After Will Hickey added another for a 17-0 interval lead, Old Belvedere stayed in touch through two tries by full-back Morgan Meredith either side of Chris Cosgrave becoming a third former St Michael’s pupil to score for Terenure. Before a consolation try for Belvo in the last play, Harrison Brewer powered over off a lineout to complete a bonus-point win that elevated ‘Nure to third in the table on 32 points, five points behind neighbours St Mary’s.

Cork Con also moved one point above Lansdowne and into the top four on 32 points by completing a double at home to UCD with a 26-7 bonus-point win; Michael Foy, Sean Condon, Danny Sheahan and Peter Hyland scored their tries.

Four weeks after losing 57-10 in Tom Clifford Park, Nenagh Ormond were vastly more competitive at home to Young Munster. Although they lost 43-31, Nenagh finally picked up their first point in the top flight thanks to two tries by number eight Willie Coffey and one each by half-backs Luke Kerr and Charlie O’Doherty, who also kicked 11 points.

But Young Munster are now accumulating the wins that their expansive rugby has deserved and they picked up their seventh attacking bonus point through tries by Oran O’Reilly, Luke McCready, Ajae Hanson, Stephen McLoughlin, Oisin Pepper and Jake O’Riordan.

Results – Energia All-Ireland League

Division 1A: Lansdowne 7 St Mary’s College 13 (Friday); Ballynahinch 20 Clontarf 24; Cork Constitution 26 UCD 7; Nenagh Ormond 31 Young Munster 43; Terenure College 27 Old Belvedere 19;

Division 1B: Instonians 29 City Of Armagh 14; Dublin University 48 Queen’s University 26; Garryowen 10 Highfield 15; Old Wesley 27 Blackrock College 21; UCC 41 Naas 28.

Division 2A: Old Crescent 10 Shannon 21 (Friday); Ballymena v Dungannon postponed; Galway Corinthians 9 MU Barnhall 18; Greystones 29 Banbridge 19; Wanderers 25 Cashel 24.

Division 2B: Buccaneers 7 Clogher Valley 45; Enniscorthy 10 UL Bohemian 21; Malone 20 Rainey 37; Navan 30 Sligo 29; Skerries 14 Galwegians 52.

Division 2C: Belfast Harlequins 24 Ballyclare 24; Clonmel 24 Bective Rangers 20; Malahide 24 Dolphin 15; Monkstown 33 Midleton 5; Thomond 22 Bruff 20.

Women’s Division: Old Belvedere 29 Ennis 12; Galwegians 7 Railway Union 36; Blackrock College 76 Cooke 8; UL Bohemian 36 Ballincollig 0; Wicklow 38 Tullow 10.