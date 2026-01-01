Iain Henderson returns from injury to captain Ulster for Munster clash in Belfast

Iain Henderson returns from a back injury to captain Ulster in Friday night's URC derby game against Munster at Affidea Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

URC: Ulster v Munster, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 7.45pm – Liver on Premier Sports

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy has made five changes from last week’s bonus-point victory against Connacht in Galway for Friday’s night’s clash with Munster in Belfast, with Ireland international Iain Henderson returning to captain the side following a back injury.

The frontrow sees two changes, with Wallaby international Angus Bell starting at loosehead for his first interpro in Belfast. Tom Stewart retains his spot at hooker, and Tom O’Toole starts at tighthead prop.

Henderson is joined by 21 year-old development forward Joe Hopes in the secondrow.

After returning from injury with a player of the match performance in Galway, Cormac Izuchukwu shifts to blindside flanker for the opening match of 2026. Nick Timoney starts at openside flanker and academy forward Bryn Ward starts at number eight.

Scrumhalf Nathan Doak returns to the starting line up alongside outhalf Jack Murphy in the halfback positions.

The in-form backline remains unchanged from last week. Zac Ward starts on the left wing after his double against Connacht, with the league’s leading try scorer Werner Kok providing his threat and energy from the right wing.

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume form the midfield centre partnership. Jacob Stockdale completes the backfield at fullback.

There are two players returning from injury among the replacements, with record appearance holding hooker Rob Herring and loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan named on the bench.

Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan and David McCann are the forward options, while Conor McKee, Jake Flannery and Jude Postlethwaite provide the backline cover.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan make 10 changes and a positional switch for game at Affidea Stadium from the side that went down to Leinster last Saturday night at Thomond Park

Calvin Nash returns from illness with Dan Kelly, JJ Hanrahan and Paddy Patterson also coming into the starting backline.

Captain Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen start in the pack.

In the replacements, Brian Gleeson returns from the elbow injury he sustained at Croke Park in October.

Fullback Mike Haley, Nash and Thaakir Abrahams form the back three with Alex Nankivell and Dan Kelly named as the centre partnership, while Patterson and Hanrahan are the halfback pairing.

Josh Wycherley, Barron and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the frontrow with Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the secondrow.

Tom Ahern moves from the secondrow to blindside flanker with Hodnett and Kendellen completing the backrow.

Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman and Conor Bartley provide the frontrow back-up as Jack O’Donoghue and Gleeson complete the forward cover.

Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler and Seán O’Brien are the backline replacements.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Werner Kok, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Angus Bell, Tom Stewart, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Joe Hopes; Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Bryn Ward.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Dan Kelly, Alex Nankivell, Thaakir Abrahams; JJ Hanrahan, Paddy Patterson; Josh Wycherley, Diarmuid Barron (capt), Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Conor Bartley, Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ethan Coughlan, Tony Butler, Seán O’Brien.