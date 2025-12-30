‘The skill level is so much better’: AIL’s rise opens the door to the professional game for club players

What Conor Bartley did to Gloucester prop Ciaran Knight is known in propping parlance as “catching your wings”. A scrum during a Champions Cup clash earlier this month saw Munster’s tighthead gain the upper hand. Forward he went and up popped Knight. As pressure at the set-piece built, the only release was to take flight. Penalty Munster.

For many involved in club rugby, this was a headline moment. Bartley, at 30 years of age, was only playing in his second professional game. For a decade, he plied his trade with Young Munster in the AIL. In late 2024, Munster came calling.

Now, Gloucester’s Knight is hardly Ox Nché when it comes to scrummaging prowess (it should also be said that, a week later, Bartley was on the other side of a scrum penalty when playing against the Ospreys.) Yet the moment was still heralded as a feather in the cap of Ireland’s club structure after moulding a player capable of doing damage at the higher level.

Bartley isn’t the only player to make that step. That same weekend, Ulster handed a debut to Bradley McNamara, a 24-year-old fullback who made the leap from Division 1B club Instonians. Lansdowne pair Jerry Cahir and Bobby Sheehan have debuted for Leinster this season. In the last two years, Clontarf duo Ivan Soroka and Dylan Donnellan both provided cover.

In times gone by, many considered the AIL a “graveyard” for young players with professional ambitions. But Donnellan, who played twice for Leinster as they waited for their Ireland hookers to return from the 2023 World Cup, believes “that perception is changing”.

“I’ve seen so many times during my career, some guys just develop a bit later,” says Louis Ludik, the former Ulster back-three player who now coaches McNamara at Instonians. “It’s vitally important for clubs to look at players in that pool that miss academies.

“For me as a coach, there is no greater motivation to say to players, ‘Look at Bradley, there is an opportunity to go and play for Ulster if you do well enough’. It’s beneficial for the province and for clubs.”

Ask those involved why things have changed and countless reasons come up. Slightly smaller provincial squad sizes is one theory. Better behaviour in the clubs around training, tactical detail and strength and conditioning is another. Improved attitudes of the provinces towards the club game also gets listed. Part of that is an apparently increased comfort level with releasing pros for club matches on a given weekend. Munster are known to publish updates on their contracted players lining out in the AIL.

Clontarf's Dylan Donnellan played twice for Leinster as they waited for their Ireland hookers to return from the 2023 World Cup. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster run open training sessions at the grounds of their stronger clubs where the pro pack scrums live against the amateurs. No one suggests this level of contact is dangerous. “I can’t imagine that happening 10 years ago,” says Soroka, who earned two Leinster caps last season at the age of 30. “It was two very separate systems, club and province. There’s more respect now.”

Across the board, there is consensus that the standard of club rugby is as strong as it has been for some time. “I’ve been playing the AIL since I was 19 and it was easier when I was 19 than it is now,” says Donnellan.

“Players are so much better. I remember coming down to Castle Avenue and watching a match. There would be props there, no disrespect, but they were there to hold up a scrum and that’s it. You wouldn’t see them carrying ball, you wouldn’t see them making big tackles, making big runs.

“You look at the props in the league now, Ivan [Soroka] or Jerry Cahir who got a go with Leinster this year, those lads are animals, they’re able to do everything on the pitch. Backrows, secondrows the same. The skill level is so much better. People are more physical but game intelligence in the last few years has gone through the roof. Probably because the level of coaching has improved as well.”

Ireland Sevens' Hugo Lennox: will he be another player who will appear in the professional game? Photograph: Martin Seras Lima/Inpho

The professional IP currently in the club game undoubtedly helps. Alongside Ludik, plenty of ex-pros have found coaching roles. Former Leinster, Connacht and Ulster lock Mick Kearney looks after Clontarf’s forwards alongside the recently retired Cian Healy. Current Munster players Mike Haley and John Ryan are on the Young Munster ticket.

Of the club players who have dipped into the pro game, only Bartley has remained part of a pro system for an extended period. Even then, a lengthy injury layoff played a part in that.

Most of these newly-minted pros were signed as short-term cover. McNamara is expected to be the latest released back to the day job after this weekend’s interpro between Ulster and Munster. It’s one thing for the club game to provide older squad players who are unlikely to build lengthy pro careers, another entirely for a player in his early 20s to earn a multiyear contract off the back of AIL displays.

There are signs that might happen. Terenure man JJ Kenny was handed a Leinster academy spot once the Ireland Sevens programme was cut. Soroka is adamant his Clontarf team-mates who were also victims of the cull, Hugo Lennox and Dylan O’Grady, should also earn professional attention. Time will tell.

Regardless of the numbers progressing, the greater synergy between club and province is appreciated by all involved. The end result has more people interested about club rugby. Given these institutions are community assets at heart, even if we are now looking at them as potential cogs in the professional game, that can only be a good thing.