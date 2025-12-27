Ulster smell blood after Connacht were burned by Dragons

Connacht's Ben Murphy picks out a pass during last week's URC defeat to Dragons at Rodney Parade, Newport. Photograph: Mike Jones/Inpho

URC: Connacht v U l ster, Dexcom Stad i um, Saturday, 5.30pm – Li ve on TG4 and Prem i er Sports

No prizes for guessing where Richie Murphy’s mind might have been over the past couple of days. The Ulster head coach certainly wasn’t preoccupied with thoughts of turkey and ham.

The pre-Christmas gifting to Leinster of a win at the Aviva Stadium, after his side had stormed ahead with three first-half tries for a 7-17 lead at the interval, will have been a deeply frustrating experience.

A week ago, the Leinster bench was the issue, with Dan Sheehan’s late converted try the difference in the end as Ulster scurried home with a losing bonus point.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s opponents Connacht were on a similarly troubled path – making their day in Wales more difficult than it should have been.

They fell badly against the Dragons at Rodney Parade, 48-28. It was a match they felt should never have been in doubt. Connacht did at least flicker to life with tries from Kiwi back Sam Gilbert, two from captain Cian Prendergast and a late score from Sean Jansen, which secured a try bonus point.

So, these are two coaches who can see the good and bad in their recent performances. Ulster are fifth in the United Rugby Championship table, with four wins, while Connacht are ninth with two wins.

Denis Buckley is set to make his 270th appearance for Connacht, leaving him second in the province's all-time appearances list, behind John Muldoon. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“I have learned a lot about the playing group since I started in July and I know for sure the players want to give our loyal supporters something to cheer about in this fixture having felt we let ourselves down in Wales,” said Connacht coach Stuart Lancaster.

“Ulster are a quality side and we can clearly see the improvements from last season, so we need to be at our best, and all the support and energy our supporters can bring will make a huge difference.”

Lancaster gives first-year academy winger Daniel Ryan his debut on the right wing. The 19-year-old joined the Eric Elwood-run Connacht academy last summer as one of five players from Leinster, having impressed at schools level with St Michael’s College.

At the other end of the spectrum, Denis Buckley earns his 270th cap for the province, putting him second in Connacht’s all-time appearance list behind John Muldoon.

There is a new-look nine and 10, with Jack Carty at pivot and the in-form Ben Murphy at scrumhalf. Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde are the centre pairing.

Connacht field an experienced frontrow trio of Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham and Buckley. Joe Joyce and David O’Connor come into the secondrow with Prendergast shifting to openside flanker, Josh Murphy coming in at blindside and Jansen starting at number eight.

Ulster have made six changes to the team that lost to Leinster, with Cormac Izuchukwu, the 25-year-old from Offaly, a welcome returnee. After illness and injury, the Ireland backrow has not played for the province since October.

Ulster's Cormac Izuchukwu will make his first appearance since October in the URC match against Connacht in Galway. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Murphy has him in the secondrow this week with Harry Sheridan. Ulster have an impressive backrow with pace in David McCann, starting at blindside flanker, and captain Nick Timoney, starting at openside.

Juarno Augustus starts at number eight, his hope being he may get recognised by Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus.

The nickname given to the former Northampton Saints backrow by South African teammates and supporters is ‘Trokkie’, which translates as ‘small truck’.

James Hume is also back from injury in the centre and partners Stuart McCloskey, with Jacob Stockdale taking his position at fullback.

This time last year, Ulster beat Connacht with what Murphy described as “a completely depleted squad”.

They are clearly in a better place this time out and despite the Leinster defeat and a loss to Cardiff in the Challenge Cup, feel more optimistic.

“We knew in this period it was going to be difficult. Two away interpros around Christmas is very, very difficult and coming off the Cardiff game as well,” said Ulster coach Murphy.

“Going to Connacht on the back of what they will see as their poor performance against Dragons will mean they have a lot to prove in this game. We’re coming off two losses as well and we need to step up.”

Connacht: S Gilbert; D Ryan, C Forde, B Ali, F Treacy; J Carty, B Murphy; D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, J Joyce, D O’Connor, J Murphy, C Prendergast (C), S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, F Barrett, D Murray, S O’Brien, M Devine, J Ioane, H Gavin

Ulster: J Stockdale; W Kok, J Hume, S McCloskey, Z Ward; J Murphy, C McKee; S Crean, T Stewart, S Wilson, H Sheridan, C Izuchukwu, D McCann, N Timoney (C), J Augustus. Replacements: J Andrew, A Bell, T O’Toole, J Hopes, B Ward, N Doak, J Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite

Referee: E Cross (IRFU)