No time to savour Páirc triumph as Munster look to get URC campaign back on track

Munster, having got their Champions Cup campaign back on track with a bonus-point win over Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the weekend, head to Bridgend on Saturday evening hoping now to get their URC aspirations on course.

Their 27-21 loss to the Stormers at Thomond Park last time out has seen them slip to third in the table after starting Clayton McMillan’s reign with five league wins in a row.

They are set to send an understrength side to Wales with most of the internationals rested ahead of the home tie against Leinster on December 27th and away to Ulster a week later.

But skills and attack coach Mossy Lawler said this is an opportunity for the players to make a claim for inclusion as they continue into the fourth game in a busy ten-match block which will run up to the start of the Six Nations.

Ospreys come into this game buoyed by two wins in the Challenge Cup against Connacht at the Brewery Field and then away to Montauban last weekend. Lawler knows they will be fired up for the visit of Munster.

Munster are boosted by the return of winger Calvin Nash and lock Fineen Wycherley for a weekend when their ‘A’ side will take on Leinster ‘A’ at Rockwell College in Tipperary on Friday afternoon.

“With a big squad like this, I think your cohesion is always challenged,” said Lawler. “This weekend is a massive game, the Ospreys are playing some really good rugby and put it up to you in relation to their kicking game as well.

“So, we’re going to pick as strong as we can to make sure that we go to Wales and get the job done. Obviously, there will be opportunities for some, but we’ve got to make sure that we put our best foot forward and attack the game as we always do every week.

“They’re a serious team. They pose a huge threat in relation to their territorial game. They’ve a really good kicking game and put you under serious pressure and force you into errors.

“Then, when they get you in your own half, they’ve got a really good attack under Mark Jones. So, certainly a massive test for us this weekend.”

He said that while they were pleased to get the five points from the historic game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, there are aspects they know they need to improve on.

Lawler continued: “I think the game as a whole, [at] the weekend, was a great spectacle in relation to the fan base in Cork and playing down there in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

“I suppose we kind of left a little bit frustrated in relation to our inaccuracies in the 22. So, that message was clear to all today. You know, we’re top four in the URC, we’re top four in Europe for our ability to get into the 22. Our inaccuracies in the 22 [against Gloucester] just hurt us and left us a little bit frustrated after the game.”

Ospreys are playing their home matches at the Brewery Field in Bridgend this season. While it will be a big change from running out in front of over 36,000 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it helps that Lawler has been to the ground a few times when he was involved with Connacht ‘A’ sides a few years ago before he moved back to his native Limerick.

“Yeah, I have been there in my Connacht days. We’ve played a couple of Connacht ‘A’ games there against the Ospreys. Really cool ground, real old-school feel to it. It’ll certainly be a battle on Saturday night.

“I suppose both [sets of] supporters are as passionate as each other. The turnout in Cork on Saturday was amazing. We all love playing in Cork.

“They come out in their droves and always are 100 per cent behind the team. I suppose the Ospreys are the same, moving to a local ground. The crowd are literally on top of you, so it makes for a great night."