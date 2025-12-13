AIL preview: Unbeaten Clontarf look to add their name to Bateman Cup in final against Ballynahinch

The Bateman Cup will have a new name on the trophy after Clontarf host Ballynahinch in the final at Castle Avenue on Saturday (kick-off 4pm) in a game that also doubles up as a Division 1A match and will be televised live on irishrugby+).

Clontarf, unbeaten at home this season and defending 1A champions, are in their first Bateman final in a decade. Former UCD back three player Ross Deegan is fit again and starts on the wing, with Hugo Lennox at fullback, meaning Tadhg Bird and Alex O’Grady each shift to midfield.

Up front, Andy Wood has picked an unchanged front five with Alex Soroka back from Leinster duty and the fit-again Jordan Coghlan both restored to the backrow.

Hinch, in their first final, are also seeking a first win over ‘Tarf, who have completed the double over them in each of the last four seasons, for the first time since 2020. Paul Kerr moves from inside centre to outhalf in the absence of James Humphreys, who is on the bench for Ulster, tighthead Tom McAllister and number eight Bradley Luney return among five changes all told.

The other four matches kick off at 2.30pm, with leaders St Mary’s (33 pts) hosting Lansdowne in third (23 pts). They welcome back fit-again talisman Conor Dean, with the prolific Mick O’Gara reverting to “12″ and Dan Goggin to “8″.

Lansdowne promote scrumhalf James Kenny and inside centre Tom Daly, while Bobby Sheehan reverts to blindside in a new backrow alongside Ross O’Neill and Barry Fitzpatrick.

After slipping to fourth following successive defeats, Terenure (25pts) head to Ollie Campbell Park to face Old Belvedere in eighth for a first AIL meeting since 2017. Chris Cosgrave moves to outhalf and Adam La Grue to fullback, with Connacht centre John Devine, all-time leading try scorer Craig Adams and scrumhalf Griffin Culver all restored. Ben Blaney is recalled and Harrison Brewer reverts to lock.

Although Young Munster will welcome Conor Bartley’s call-up for Munster, Ger Slattery still retains all but three of the side which beat Terenure last week when they host Nenagh.

UCD, boosted by last week’s 43-38 win at Lansdowne, have Andrew Osborne back on the right wing for the visit of Cork Constitution, who have won their last two and whose only change is a rotation at hooker, where Billy Scannell starts and Danny Sheahan is on the bench.

In 2A and 2B, the AIL’s last unbeaten sides, MU Barnhall and Galwegians, are at home to Galway Corinthians and Skerries.

Due to pitch conditions the AIL Junior Cup semi-final being played tomorrow between Seapoint and Athy will now be played at St Michael’s College, Dublin 4 on their 4G pitch. The kick-off time has also changed to 2pm.

Fixtures

Bateman Cup Final: Clontarf v Ballynahinch, Castle Avenue, (kick-off 4pm – live on irishrugby+).

Energia All-Ireland League (kick-off 2.30pm unless stated)

Division 1A: Old Belvedere v Terenure College, Ollie Campbell Park; St Mary’s College v Lansdowne, Templeville Road; UCD v Cork Constitution, Belfield; Young Munster v Nenagh Ormond, Tom Clifford Park; Clontarf v Ballynahinch, Castle Avenue, 4pm.

Division 1B: Highfield v Garryowen, Woodleigh Park (2pm); Blackrock College v Old Wesley, Stradbrook; Naas v UCC, Forenaughts; Queen’s University v Dublin University, Dub Lane.

Division 2A: Shannon v Old Crescent, Thomond Park (played Friday); MU Barnhall v Galway Corinthians, Parsonstown (1:45pm); Banbridge v Greystones, Rifle Park (2pm); Cashel v Wanderers, Spafield; Dungannon v Ballymena, Stevenson Park.

Division 2B: Sligo v Navan, Hamilton Park (2pm); Clogher Valley v Buccaneers, The Cran; Galwegians v Skerries, Crowley Park; Rainey v Malone, Hatrick Park; UL Bohemian v Enniscorthy, UL 4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Belfast Harlequins, The Cloughan; Bective Rangers v Clonmel, Energia Park; Bruff v Thomond, Kilballyowen Park; Dolphin v Malahide, Virgin Media Park; Midleton v Monkstown, Towns Park.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division (1pm unless stated): Ballincollig v UL Bohemian, Tanner Park; Ennis v Old Belvedere, Drumbiggle; Railway Union v Galwegians, Park Avenue; Cooke v Blackrock College, Shaw’s Bridge (5pm); Tullow v Wicklow, Rathoe Road (5pm).

Energia Men’s All-Ireland Junior Cup Semi Finals: Creggs v Dromore, Creggs RFC, (2:30pm); Seapoint v Athy, St Michael’s College, (2pm).