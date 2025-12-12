Jack Crowley starts as Munster look to bounce back against Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Jack Crowley returns to start for Munster in their second round Champions Cup game against Gloucester at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

Head coach Clayton McMillan has made nine changes from the side defeated by Bath in last weekend’s opener, Crowley returning from an ankle injury to take over from JJ Hanrahan at 10.

Michael Alaalatoa is set for his first start for the province, coming into the front row alongside Michael Milne at loosehead and hooker Niall Scannell.

Jean Kleyn also comes in to the starting pack, partnering captain Tadhg Beirne in the second row, as Jack O’Donoghue starts at openside, Tom Ahern and Gavin Coombes completing the pack.

Crowley is joined in the half-back line by Craig Casey, a try-scorer against Bath, at scrumhalf. And a shake-up in the backs sees Shane Daly shift to the right wing, Mike Haley taking over at 15, with Ben O’Connor on the left, and Dan Kelly moves to outside centre to make room for Alex Nankivell on the inside.

In the Challenge Cup, Paul Boyle will captain Connacht as the westerners host Georgian side Black Lion on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Boyle returns to the starting fold to join Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen in the back of the pack, as head coach Stuart Lancester opted for 11 changes after last weekend’s narrow defeat to Ospreys, Bundee Aki and Finley Bealham among the enforced replacements.

Only hooker Dave Heffernan, number eight Jansen, outhalf Jack Carty and back Sam Gilbert are retained from the trip to Wales, the latter shifting to fullback from outside centre, Hugh Gavin swapping in to partner Cathal Forde.

Brothers Darragh and Niall Murray as side-by-side in the second row, while props Jordan Duggan and Sam Illo both join the starting pack. There’s a potential debut for their cover Billy Bohan, who starts on the bench, as does David Hawkshaw on his return from injury.

MUNSTER (v Gloucester): M Healy; S Daly, D Kelly, A Nankivell, B O’Connor; J Crowley, C Casey; M Milne, N Scannell, M Alaalatoa; J Kleyn, T Berine (capt); T Ahern, J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, C Bartley, E Edogbo, R Quinn, P Patterson, JJ Hanrahan, T Farrell.

CONNACHT (v Black Lion): S Gilbert; C Mullins, H Gavin, C Forde, S Bolton; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, S Illo; D Murray, N Murray; P Boyle (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacement: D Tierney-Martin, B Bohan*, F Barrett, J Joyce, S O’Brien, M Devine, D Hawkshaw, H West.