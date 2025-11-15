England fight back from early deficit to secure first win over New Zealand since 2012

Tom Roebuck scores England's fourth try during the Test match against New Zealand at Twickenham. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Autumn Nations Series: England 33 New Zealand 19

England rallied from 12-0 down with 25 unanswered points to beat a ragged New Zealand 33-19 at Twickenham on Saturday and claim their first victory over them since 2012, make it 10 wins in a row and end the All Blacks’ dream of an autumn Grand Slam.

Leicester Fainga’anuku and Codie Taylor punished disorganised England defence with tries for an early 12-0 lead but a barrelling Ollie Lawrence run and two George Ford drop goals cut the deficit to a point at halftime.

Tries by Sam Underhill and Fraser Dingwall early in the second half put England 25-12 ahead but Will Jordan struck back for New Zealand to make it 25-19 with 25 minutes remaining and ramp up the tension.

However, a Ford penalty took England two scores ahead and Tom Roebuck put the icing on the cake with a try three minutes from time after a crowd-pleasing dribble by Henry Pollock.