Ireland Under-20s battle hard but are beaten by physical South Africa

Under-20 International: Ireland 22 South Africa 32

South Africa were worthy winners, their physical edge in the set piece, scrum and lineout, a significant factor against a gutsy Ireland side that produced several passages of excellent rugby but ultimately were undone by a propensity to make mistakes. Both teams deserve credit for the rugby they produced in horrendous weather at Musgrave Park.

The visitors, with the backing of a gale, started with purpose and power and while the home side survived that prolonged assault, a penalty from a ruck offence, offside, gave outhalf Vusi Moyo a long range, wind-assisted opportunity, which he landed with plenty to spare.

Ireland lost Arthur Ashmore after 10 minutes, the Terenure man had made one superb carry before his departure with a shoulder injury, but his replacement Cahersiveen’s Michael O’Sullivan in his first action put in a superb tackle.

Centres Sean Walsh and Johnny O’Sullivan, secondrow Dylan McNiece, number eight Diarmaid O’Connell and tighthead prop Sam Bishti excelled in the collisions and manufactured positive gain-lines, the only cavil was that scrumhalf Chris Barrett needed to be a little sharper at times to clear the ball.

Right wing Charlie Molony, one of the returning players from last season, was a delight to watch, his ability to leave defenders with a handful of nothing roused the hardy home support, while fullback Noah Byrne was another who excelled.

Ireland outhalf Tom Wood, in his second season at this level, kicked a 40-metre penalty, a staggering effort into the teeth of the elements to bring the sides level. South Africa though were quickly in the ascendancy once again when hooker Siphosethu Mnebelele barged over for a try, following a well-crafted maul. Moyo kicked a fine conversion to give South Africa a 10-3 lead.

Wood, whose astute kicking game had caused problems for the visitors, had the chance to reduce the deficit after McNeice made another super carry but the Irish outhalf was unable to post the 22-metre penalty that ensued.

Ireland’s Tom Wood. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Just before halftime South Africa were very fortunate not to be reduced to 14 players. Irish outhalf Wood was taken out in the air by right wing Khuthadzo Rasivhaga.

It looked like a red card offence, no attempt to legitimately contest possession, running underneath the player and causing Wood to land on his back and head. That French referee Julien Caulier and his assistant no more than a couple of feet from the incident decided to award a knock-on beggared belief.

After a prolonged period of treatment, the Irish outhalf gingerly walked from the pitch to be replaced by Conor O’Shaughnessy. Ireland got the perfect start to the second half, centre Walsh breaking a tackle en route to the try line. O’Shaughnessy converted to make it 10-10 two minutes after the restart.

The home side were guilty of some sloppy play thereafter, basic mistakes and poor decisions and it cost them dearly; two tries, one converted, both from mauls, 12-points and a yellow card for Michael O’Sullivan. Ireland responded positively, a brilliant break from Byrne the precursor to a try for O’Connell.

Phiwayinkosi Kubheka barged over for a try, after another Irish error, converted by Moyo as the visitors got a reward for their scrum and general forward dominance.

Centre Johnny O’Sullivan hauled his side back into the game on 68-minutes, sharp in blocking down Pieter van der Merwe and collecting the loose ball to dot down for a try, one that O’Shaughnessy converted to make it 22-29.

But yet another Irish mistake gave Moyo a chance to tag on another three points with a penalty, a healthy 32-22 lead for the visitors going into the last 10 minutes.

Ireland: N Byrne (DUFC); C Molony (UCD), J O’Sullivan (DUFC), Sean Walsh (Corinthians), D Ryan (Corinthians); T Wood (Garryowen), C Barrett (Munster); M Doyle (UCD), L Fitzpatrick (Blackrock College), S Bishti (UCD, capt); D McGuire (UCD), D McNeice (UCD); J Finn (Garryowen), A Ashmore (Terenure College), D O’Connell (Corinthians). Replacements: M O’Sullivan (UCC) for Ashmore 10 mins; C O’Shaughnessy (Galwegians) for Wood 40 mins; R Handley (Old Wesley) for Fitzpatrick 63 mins; C Foley (Young Munster) for Doyle 63 mins; B McClean (Instonians) for Bishti 63 mins; Sean Walsh (MU Barnhall) for McNeice 63 mins; F Callington (Durham University/IQ Rugby) for Barrett 66 mins.

Yellow card: M O’Sullivan 48 mins.

South Africa: D Miller; K Rasivhaga, J Purchase, P van der Merwe, L Jansen; V Moyo, L Giliomee; O Reid, S Mnebelele, D Kruger, H Theron, JD Hattingh; J Rasima, R Norton (capt), V Gwiji. Replacements: M Sithole for Mnebelele half-time; P Kubheka for Reid 48 mins; U van der Merwe for Kruger 48 mins; T Barnard for Theron 55 mins; KB Maake for Rasima 62 mins; L van Wyk, B Newman, A Boqwana all used.

Yellow card: T Barnard 59 mins.

Referee: Julien Caulier (France)