Cullie Tucker to take over as Ireland Under-20 coach for 2026/27 season

Cullie Tucker will take over as Ireland Under-20 head coach for the 2026-27 season. Photograph: EJ Langner/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

The IRFU have confirmed Connacht scrum coach Cullie Tucker as the new Ireland Under-20 head coach from the start of next season.

Tucker will take over from Andrew Browne following the Under-20 Six Nations. Former Connacht player Browne was only announced as Neil Doak’s replacement at the start of October.

Tucker took charge of the Ireland XV for their victory over Spain in Madrid last weekend as was an assistant coach on Ireland’s summer tour to Georgia and Ireland and with Ireland ‘A’. He also acted as interim Connacht head coach last season when Pete Wilkins stepped down from the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Tucker said: “Working with Connacht Rugby for the past 10 years has been a massive passion in my life, and in my coaching career to date. I would like to thank CEO Willie Ruane and all of my colleagues in the backroom team, staff and players for all their support and friendship over the last few years.”

IRFU performance director David Humphreys added: “We are delighted to secure Cullie’s appointment at an exciting and very important juncture for the underage pathway system in Irish rugby.

“Cullie is an outstanding home-grown coach who has gained a huge amount of experience both at provincial and national levels. He is also a passionate and talented leader and I’m looking forward to working with him to ensure the Ireland U20 team side, and all national age-grade teams and programmes, remain at the forefront of the player development system in Ireland.”