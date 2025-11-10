Tributes paid to former Irish outhalf Barry McGann who died at the weekend aged 77

Tributes have been paid to former Irish rugby international, Barry McGann who died at his home in Co Wicklow at the weekend at the age of 77.

Cork-born McGann, who was first capped for Ireland in 1969 as an outhalf while playing with Lansdowne, went on to win 25 caps as outhalf until his retirement from international rugby in 1976.

Former Ireland outhalf and Cork Constitution president Ralph Keyes said news of McGann’s death, at his home in Greystones in Co Wicklow on Saturday, was greeted with sadness by everyone at Cork Constitution where he began his club career.

“Barry was a stunning football talent. As a young fellow growing up, I used to be in Con a lot because my old man was very involved it the club, so I often watched him play for Con and later with Munster and Ireland.

“He was a supremely talented player – he had great vision and could see pass – he just had everything to his game – a genius on the rugby field and he was a huge inspiration to me and many others who were setting out on their own rugby careers around that time.”

Keyes remembered returning from Presentation Brothers College to Cork Con in 1979 where McGann was finishing up his playing career, but he soon got to know him as McGann began coaching the senior side.

“Coaching then was different but he was a very good coach and, as a back and particularly as an outhalf, to have him as coach was brilliant because he was a great reader of the game and had a great insight into the back play.”

“As I say, it was with great sadness that everyone here in Con learnt of Barry’s passing – on behalf of the executive, members and all Barry’s friends in Con, I’d like to extend our sincere condolences to Valerie and family at this time – he was a great ambassador for the club.”

Barry McGann and Jim Buckley tackling New Zealand outhalf Ian Stevens. Photograph: Dermot O'Shea

McGann grew up on the Western Road in Cork and came to prominence on the rugby field while playing with Presentation Brothers College, playing a pivotal role the school’s 1966 Munster Schools Senior Cup success.

A talented soccer player, that same year he scored twice for Cork side Glasheen as they defeated Shelbourne to win the FAI Youth Cup and he later was capped for Ireland at youth level and was part of an Irish team that defeated a Dutch team that included Johan Cruyff.

His performances on the soccer pitch brought him to the attention of his near neighbour from Cork, Noel Cantwell, then captain at Manchester United, and he was offered a trial at Old Trafford but by then he was determined to make his name on the rugby field, and he declined the offer.

McGann had transferred from Cork Con to Lansdowne in 1969, and it was while playing with Lansdowne that he was named as a replacement on the Irish squad to play France only for outhalf Mike Gibson to withdraw with injury and McGann won his first cap.

He made an outstanding debut and helped Ireland to a 17-9 victory and was so impressive when the superb Gibson returned to fitness, McGann retained the No 10 jersey and the Ulster man moved to the centre where he became one of the finest centres in the history of the game.

McGann won four Irish caps while with Lansdowne but he returned to Cork and Cork Con. He was with Cork Con in 1973 when he lined up alongside his clubmate Tom Kiernan as captain when Ireland took on the All Blacks on a blustery day in Lansdowne Road.

Ireland also included Gibson, Willie John McBride, Ray McLoughlin, Fergus Slattery and McGann’s fellow Corkman Terry Moore that day and when Tom Grace scored a late try to level the game at 10-10, the celebratory crowd spilled on to the pitch to engulf the winger with congratulations.

When the crowd finally cleared, McGann was left with a difficult kick from the touchline in blustery conditions and although it appeared to be on target and sailing between the posts, a gust of wind appeared to catch it and the kick tailed wide at the last moment and the game ended in a draw.

McGann, who is survived by his Valerie, his daughters, Jeanne, Sue, Jackie and Cathy, his son John and his siblings Máire and Seán, died at his home at Blacklion in Greystones on Saturday and will be buried after requiem mass at 11.30am on Tuesday at Holy Rosary Church in Greystones.