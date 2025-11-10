Jamie Osborne ruled out of Ireland’s Tests against Australia and South Africa

Jamie Osborne has been ruled out of Ireland’s remaining Autumn Nations Series games against Australia at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm), and South Africa a week later, with the shoulder injury he sustained in the 41-10 win over Japan two days ago.

The extent of Osborne’s injury was not divulged in the Monday update from the IRFU, which also revealed that Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have both emerged as doubts for the game against Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies due to “slight hamstring strains”, adding “a decision on their availability will be made over the coming days”.

In the continuing absence of Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien seems the likeliest replacement at fullback, having replaced Osborne there last Saturday and started in the 15 jersey in the summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal. Jacob Stockdale is another option at fullback as might Mack Hansen after being called back into the squad along with his Connacht team-mate Darragh Murray. The 24-year-old lock played in both summer Tests and in the Ireland XV’s victory over Spain last Saturday.

Hansen had been sidelined after a recurrence of the foot injury which troubled him during the Lions tour in his sole outing for Connacht this season but the IRFU update said that “he continues to make positive strides in his rehabilitation.”

After making a strong impression against New Zealand in Chicago before being ruled out of the Japan game, Stuart McCloskey (adductor) “has stepped up his rehabilitation in recent days and is expected to take a full part in training this week.”

Next Saturday’s game is a sell-out and the Ireland team to face Australia will be named on Thursday afternoon.