Ireland v Australia: TV details, kick-off time, team news and more

Who is playing, when and where?

Ireland are playing Australia in the third of their autumn international Tests, at the Aviva Stadium at 8.10pm on Saturday.

How can I watch?

You can watch the game on RTÉ 2, the coverage starts from 7pm. If you are in the UK or if you have prefer and have a subscription, you can watch it on TNT Sports also. You can follow live updates on The Irish Times Sport live blog too.

What is the form book like for the two teams?

Ireland lost their first game 26-13 to New Zealand, but then followed it up with a 41-10 win against Japan last Saturday. It has been a poor Autumn Nations Series for Australia so far, losing to England 25-7 and then surprisingly to Italy 26-19.

Many of the Irish team will be familiar with their opponents as an Irish-heavy Lions team were victorious on their tour of Oz this year. To show how the tide has turned for the two rugby nations, Ireland only beat Australia once in a 16-game stretch between 1981 and 2006, but now Australia have not beaten Ireland since 2018.

There is also the intriguing matchup of former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt going against Andy Farrell again. Schmidt had originally intended to leave his role after the Rugby Championship, but agreed to stay until mid-2026 before handing over to Les Kiss.

Joe Schmidt, head coach of Australia. Photograph: Timothy Rogers/Getty

What is the team news?

Jamie Osborne has been ruled out of Ireland’s remaining Autumn Nations Series games against Australia at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm), and South Africa a week later, with the shoulder injury he sustained in the 41-10 win over Japan two days ago.

Andy Farrell may chose Jimmy O’Brien or Jacob Stockdale to fill in at fullback, while Mack Hansen is in contention after returning to fitness from injury.

The IRFU have also said that Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier have both emerged as doubts for Saturday night’s game due to “slight hamstring strains”, adding “a decision on their availability will be made over the coming days”.

The Ireland team will be announced on Thursday.

Will Skelton’s availability for Saturday’s game is in serious doubt due to an ankle injury suffered playing for La Rochelle in their Top 14 game against Toulon which forced him off near the hour mark.

“This week Will played for the club while his country played in Italy,” La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara said afterwards. “He always wants to play in the big games, and he felt that this match against Toulon was one of them. For Australia, I hope he won’t miss next week.”

Schmidt has confirmed that centre Len Ikitau will be available.

Ireland squad

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (capt) (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Darragh Murray (Connacht)

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Tom Farrell (Munster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster), Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster).