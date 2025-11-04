Ireland v Japan: Kick-off time, TV details, squad news

What’s happening?

Ireland play Japan in their second game of the Autumn Internationals.

Where and when?

After a disappointing trip to Chicago, Andy Farrell’s side return to Dublin hoping to get the series back on track. The game will be played at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.40pm.

Are Ireland sliding down rugby's global pecking order? Listen | 45:54

Where can I watch it?

The game will be televised live on RTÉ2 and TNT Sports 3.

Are tickets still available?

Yes, a number of tickets are still available via Ticketmaster.

What’s on the line?

Is it too dramatic to say pride?

There was quite a lot of chatter before the All Blacks game claiming Ireland were undercooked heading into this Test series, or that they are generally past their prime. While one result in isolation doesn’t prove those things to be so, the 26-13 loss certainly won’t have quelled those simmering sentiments.

Ireland's Craig Casey dejected after the defeat to New Zealand. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A win against Japan, ranked 13th in the world, is unlikely to move the dial, but a morale boost heading into the remaining Tests against Australia (November 15th) and South Africa (November 22nd) might at least turn the volume down on the doomsayers.

Oh, and there’s the whole business of Ireland needing to stay in the top six of the world rankings in order to get a top seeding for the 2027 World Cup, but we’re currently third – below South Africa and New Zealand and above England, France and Argentina – so we’ll save ourselves the hand-wringing for now.

Have we any team updates after the New Zealand game?

Stuart McCloskey is a doubt for Saturday’s game due to a groin injury picked up in the loss to New Zealand. An injury update after the squad returned to Dublin on Monday confirmed the Ulster centre will continue to be monitored and a decision will be made on his availability later in the week.

Stuart McCloskey in action for Ireland against New Zealand. Photograph: Gary Carr/Inpho

On a more positive note, having missed out last weekend’s game after picking up knocks in the last round of URC action, Robbie Henshaw and Bundee Aki may well be fighting fit for Japan.

On the suspension front, Tadhg Beirne is set to face a disciplinary hearing over the red card he picked up against the All Blacks. Ireland will likely argue that a yellow card would have been sufficient punishment for the incident, but failing that Beirne may be set for a ban, two weeks being on the lower end of the law.

Farrell will name his team on Thursday, so we’ll keep you posted. For the time being, here’s the full Ireland squad for the Autumn Nations series:

Forwards: Tom Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster), Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (capt) (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster).

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).