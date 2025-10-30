Ireland team v New Zealand: Stuart McCloskey named in midfield for Soldier Field clash

Stuart McCloskey will start in the Ireland midfield against New Zealand at Soldir Field on Saturday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Stuart McCloskey has been chosen to start in the Irish midfield against New Zealand in Saturday’s Gallagher Cup clash against New Zealand at Soldier Field (kick-off 3.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish time).

Although the 36-man Irish squad have been declared all to be fit by the management this week and all took part in training this week, Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw came into the Irish camp ahead of arriving in Chicago last Tuesday week with knocks.

Even so, Aki has been selected on the bench, with McCloskey preferred at 12 alongside Garry Ringrose. It’s often been said that the 33-year-old McCloskey should have won more than 21 caps since making a strong debut against England at Twickenham in 2016.

He has remained a regular presence in Irish squads and started both of the summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal, having been a replacement in last November’s win over Fiji, albeit his last Test against a Tier 1 nation was in the 2024 Six Nations against Wales, having started against Italy a fortnight previously.

However, Andy Farrell has been impressed by the resurgent form of the so-called Bangor Bruiser in Ulster’s strong start to the season and accordingly as a reward for his form, he has been entrusted to start against the All Blacks,

As expected, Jack Crowley has also been rewarded for his impressive start to the season with Munster by being named at outhalf, while Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien have been named at fullback and on the right wing in the absence of the injured Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

Up front, Caelan Doris has been restored on the bench for his first outing in six months after recovering from shoulder surgery, with Jack Conan starting at number eight, Ryan Baird at blindside as Tadhg Beirne reverts to the secondrow.

The fit-again Tadhg Furlong starts his first Test for Ireland since the 2024 summer Tests in South Africa

Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time at Soldier Field. The uncapped Paddy McCarthy is a surprise choice on the bench alongside Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson and the returning Doris. Craig Casey, Sam Prendergast and Aki provide the backline reinforcements.

Looking ahead to the game, Farrell said: “It is a real privilege to be back here in Chicago ahead of a huge game against New Zealand. We’ve been received brilliantly by the local community and there are going to be thousands of Irish supporters cheering us on which is something that will inspire the team. The clashes with New Zealand over the years have been fantastic occasions and we’re expecting more of the same on Saturday.

“The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend. Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”

IRELAND (v New Zealand): Jamie Osborne (Leinster); Tommy O’Brien (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster, capt, Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); James Ryan (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster)(; Ryan Baird (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Paddy McCarthy (Leinster)*, Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht).

* denotes uncapped