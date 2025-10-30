Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon to miss Six Nations

Ireland co-captain Edel McMahon will miss next year’s Six Nations after being ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

McMahon, one of Ireland’s two captains alongside Sam Monaghan, is set for a second knee surgery this weekend after returning to her club Exeter Chiefs following Ireland’s recent World Cup campaign. Exeter have announced that she will not play again until the 2026/27 season.

McMahon was managing a knee issue throughout Ireland’s run to the World Cup quarter-final. She featured in the tournament-opener against Japan before sitting out the victory against Spain in round two. She also missed out on the quarter-final defeat to France which ended Ireland’s competition.

“It’s obviously devastating to miss the season ahead,” said McMahon. “A break for my body was something that’s been lingering on for a while so I’m very grateful for to get the support to do this now.

“My focus now is fully on recovery and getting back stronger than before. I’ll be doing everything I can to contribute to the team off the pitch while I work towards getting back on it.”

Ireland will return to action – now without their co-captain – in April when kicking off their Six Nations campaign away to England.