For James Lowe, New Zealand is a Test that never loses its shine

At the midway point in this current World Cup cycle, it’s hard not to factor in the age profile of some key players, and, not least in the week that’s in, the trio of Kiwi-Irishmen who have been such an integral part of this team.

But one of them, James Lowe, believes the Irish system can help to ensure all of them make the 2027 World Cup.

Lowe was 31 at the last World Cup and will be 35 at the 2027 tournament in Australia, ditto for Jamison Gibson-Park, while Bundee Aki is two years older. All three – Aki for a second time – fulfilled a career goal on the Lions tour and now the next World Cup looms large, albeit with plenty to achieve in between.

“I guess it’s the North Star, isn’t it? Something a lot of boys in here are targeting as something you really want to get to,” said Lowe to the travelling media corps in Chicago this week.

“As you start to age and things start to change, family dynamics and how your body is holding up, all that comes into play. But we’re looked after so well in Ireland, especially in Leinster, and especially when we come into camp.

“Our workload isn’t crazy. The amount of games we play aren’t crazy,” he added, noting how players can curate their weeks in advance.

“As a 33-year-old, it’s awesome to be able to still sit in that seat and go ‘I know that this week I’m going to have to knuckle down and make sure the body’s right. I know that next week I might get a week off.’ We have to get through a lot of work. Cross the I’s and dot the T’s, because as you get older, people say you get slower, but we’re doing our best to stay on top of things.”

Lowe was happy to speak on Aki’s behalf as well.

“How old is Bundee?” Lowe asked cheerily. “Because he keeps telling me he’s 29 and I can tell you right now, he’d finished school by the time I finished school so I wouldn’t rule Bundee out man. That dude is made of metal. I think he’ll be gritting his teeth to get there.”

All of them will face up to the Haka yet again at Soldier Field on Saturday (kick-off 8.10 pm Irish), in Lowe’s case for the seventh time after playing in each of the last six clashes dating back to the November 2021 win in Dublin. Although he would be loath to call it a novelty, more “a privilege” every time.

Nor has facing the All Blacks lost any of its allure.

Ireland's James Lowe in action against New Zealand's Will Jordan during a Test in Wellington in July 2022. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“Playing against New Zealand, it’s always very exciting. I think the rivalry between the two countries in the last five years has grown exponentially to a bit of hatred between the both of us. That comes because we keep facing against each other, we have big ding-dong battles and so to come to Chicago where Ireland first beat New Zealand, it’s an exciting opportunity and one we want to take on the front foot.”

Lowe believes that the recent Rugby Championship underlined how evenly matched the four southern hemisphere countries are and regards the All Blacks as “an exceptionally good side with some of the best individuals going around”.

“It’s still an extremely exciting brand of rugby, forwards with the skill set to look to play the ball to space, locks who look like sixes running around, and their backs speak for themselves in how dangerous they are. It’s an exciting opportunity and hopefully we can nullify their threats because, across the board, they’re still there or thereabouts to being one of the best teams in the world.”

Lowe doubtless had Will Jordan in mind. In each of the last six meetings Lowe has opposed Jordan, and each time Jordan has scored tries.

“He’s shocking man. Dunno why they keep picking him?” Lowe said with good-natured sarcasm. “I hope they don’t pick him on Saturday. Why would they? Keeps on scoring tries. I dunno. Bad bloke as well. Make sure he hears that!

“I grew up with Will. I played NPC [National Provincial Championship] with him when he first came on the block. He was pretty good back then as well.

“Yeah I remember his debut for Tasman, jeepers, 2014 of ’15 maybe, against Manawatu. I’m going to say he scored two tries, and from that point there was something different about him. Unfortunately, he’s still doing the same thing as he did against poor Manawatu 10 years ago. He’s got a big future.

And as a person, Lowe can find no fault in Jordan. “Normal; very, very normal. In any environment, he’s quiet and keeps to himself. Cheeky. Cheeky behind your back but no, he’s a good dude. I wish he wasn’t!”

There’s also no disputing that this Irish team are even more undercooked than when they lost 23-13 in last November’s opening Test in Dublin. And for better or for worse, Lowe and his Leinster team-mates have had one particularly jarring defeat.

“Obviously we got spanked by Munster, which wasn’t too great for the old confidence. It’s nice to have got two games, a few metres and minutes under the belt and to come in here in good shape.

“I wouldn’t say fully battle hardened but definitely ready for a Test match, that’s for sure.”