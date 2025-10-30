All-Ireland League Divisions 2B and 2C to be restructured along geographical lines

The IRFU are making changes to the set-up of the All-Ireland League from next season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The men’s Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) will undergo a significant restructuring at lower levels from next season, primarily to reduce travelling costs for clubs. The IRFU met with the clubs, provinces and players and following that feedback came up with the new format.

The existing Divisions 2B and 2C will be repackaged as 2BN (North) and 2BS (South), and to facilitate that process and form the divisions a line will be drawn between O’Connell Bridge in Dublin and Eyre Square in Galway.

Clubs north of this line will participate in 2BN while clubs south of this line will participate in 2BS. The IRFU will ensure an even spread of clubs across both divisions should relegation/promotion affect the balance.

According to the official release, “this change is designed to assist clubs’ sustainability, by reducing travel distances and overnight stays, helping clubs to lower financial costs while also improving player welfare. The restructuring directly reflects the feedback received from the rugby community, particularly from players, who identified travel demands as a significant challenge.”

Under the new structure, agreed with club and provincial representatives, promotion and relegation for 2BN and 2BS would work as follows.

The two first-placed teams of 2BN and 2BS play off, with the winner replacing the 10th placed team in Division 2A. The team with the higher points will have home advantage. Teams level on points will then go to larger points difference, followed by most wins. The 10th-placed team in 2A is automatically relegated to 2BN or 2BS.

The club that loses the playoff match between first in 2BN and first in 2BS plays in a four-team playoff semi-final along with ninth-placed club in Division 2A and the two second-placed teams in 2BN and 2BS. The team that wins out will be promoted/remain in Division 2A.

The two 10th-placed teams in 2BN and 2BS will play off, with the unsuccessful team relegated to their provincial competition and replaced by the winner of the junior provincial championship. The winner of this 10th v 10th game plays the runner-up of the junior provincial championship. The winner of this final will be promoted to/retain their place in 2BN/2BS.