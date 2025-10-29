Ireland Under-20s to face South Africa in Cork next month

The Ireland Under-20s will step up their preparation for the Six Nations with a game against South Africa at Virgin Media Park in Cork on Friday, November 14th (kick-off 7.30pm).

Newly-installed head coach Andrew Browne – who takes over from Neil Doak – assembled an extended Ireland squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week and the players will come together again for a six-day camp in November.

Tickets for the clash against South Africa are available now on Ticketmaster and the game will be streamed live on IrishRugby+.

Five members of this year’s triumphant Junior Springbok side have been included in the SA Rugby Under-19 Academy squad of 30 players for an three-match European tour to France and Ireland.

The touring squad, which includes Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton and his 2025 SA U20 team-mates Oliver Reid, Phiwayinkosi ‘Rambo’ Kubheka, Siphosethu Mnebelele and Vusi Moyo, will depart South Africa on Wednesday.

The squad will face strong international competition, starting with an opposed training session against a French Under-19 Invitational XV on November 3rd, followed by a match against the French Under-19s on November 8th. The tour concludes with the clash against the Ireland Under-20s on November 14th.