Connacht heading to Thomond Park with belief after narrow Bulls defeat

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster after their one-point defeat to the Bulls on Friday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Despite missing notable players for Saturday’s URC meeting with Munster, Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster remains confident they have time to return to winning ways.

“Three games in, we’ve just lost the last game on the final kick. The first game we won. The two preseason games we won by 50 and 40. So we’re not in a crisis moment,” said Lancaster.

“One kick here, one moment there – against the Bulls we could have won.”

A late try for Mack Hansen at Dexcom Stadium on Friday gave Connacht their opportunity, but the missed conversion from Sean Naughton meant the win wasn’t to be, leaving things 28-27 in the favour of the visitors.

“We’ve got a strong internal belief in the direction we’re going,” Lancaster added, “but we know it’s a huge challenge come Saturday night.

“Everyone’s frustrated when you lose, but are the reasons for losing down to systemic, huge issues that we’ve got to try to solve, or is it down to little things that we know we can do better?

“We’re not many miles away from where we want to be. And again, you could argue the penalty here or decision there (could have changed the result).”

As a performance-based coach, Lancaster sees “the trajectories going in the right direction” as Connacht now head to Thomond Park. And despite the narrow defeat to the Bulls at Dexcom, he says belief should be high.

After a rousing 31-14 win over Leinster at Croke Park on Saturday, Lancaster said his side are aware of the challenge that likely awaits them at Thomond Park.

“We recognise the challenge that’s coming, so we need to make sure we go down there believing we can win and putting our best form together.”

Connacht will be without Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Caolin Blade, Shayne Bolton and Cian Prendergast as they join the Ireland squad ahead of the November internationals. Hansen had been due to join them but now remain with the province to undergo rehabilitation after he sustained a foot injury in Friday’s defeat.

Niall Murray (ankle) and Paul Boyle (shoulder) have both returned to full training and will be available for selection with a decision to be made on Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder) later in the week.

Denis Buckley (hamstring) Oisin Dowling and Temi Lasisi (both knee) are all unavailable due to injury.