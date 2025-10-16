Rugby Championship squeezed off 2026 calendar due to All Blacks’ South Africa tour

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi kisses the Rugby Championship trophy after the Springboks' win over Argentina on October 4th. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Rugby Championship will not be played in 2026 but will return for the following three years, including a full version ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The competition is the southern hemisphere version of the Six Nations, contested by South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, traditionally between August and October.

South Africa are the current holders having won the last two editions, but there has been speculation over the competition’s future with the rise of other events.

Organisers SANZAAR confirmed on Thursday that the Rugby Championship will not be staged next year as New Zealand tour South Africa, while there will also be the launch of World Rugby’s new Nations Championship during the July and November international windows.

That has squeezed the Rugby Championship off the calendar for 2026, but it will return for 2027 and will be played as a full version in an earlier July-August slot having previously been shortened in World Cup years.

There will be no competition in 2030 when the Springboks make the return trip to tour New Zealand.

“Looking ahead, our joint-venture is committed to driving the next chapter of southern hemisphere rugby,” SANZAAR CEO Brendan Morris said.

“After listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we’ve worked with the Unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule.”

The Nations Championship will be a 12-team biennial competition from 2026 involving teams from the Six Nations and Rugby Championship, as well as two more invited sides.