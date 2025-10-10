Josh van der Flier to captain Leinster as five Lions players return to action

Josh van der Flier (centre) captains Leinster for the first time in Saturday's game against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Josh van der Flier will captain Leinster for the first time as he and four other British and Irish Lions tourists make their first appearances of the season in Saturday’s first home URC game of the season against the Sharks at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm, Premier Sports 1).

Jamie Osborne, James Lowe, Rónan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong are the other returning players involved in the Lions tour as Leo Cullen’s defending champions look to win their first game of the season after two losses on their South African tour.

Former Ireland Sevens star Joshua Kenny has been named among the replacements and the 22-year-old will make his Leinster debut if he is introduced to the action.

LEINSTER: Jamie Osborne; Jimmy O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Ciarán Frawley, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Brian Deeny, Ryan Baird; Alex Soroka, Josh van der Flier (capt), Max Deegan.

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Diarmuid Mangan, James Culhane, Luke McGrath, Hugh Cooney, Joshua Kenny.

Connacht make one change from the side that was selected for their postponed game against the Scarlets last weekend for Saturday night’s meeting with the Cardiff Blues at the Arms Park (7.45pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 2), with Seán O’Brien coming into the side at blindside flanker with Paul Boyle missing out.

“We have had a productive week of training, the boys are looking sharp, focused, and eager to get back out there. Mentally we reset and focused on this game once we heard the Scarlets game was postponed,” said head coach Stuart Lancaster.

“My personal experience playing against Cardiff, home or away, it’s never easy. They are well organised and coached and as we all know play a great brand of rugby so it should make for a fantastic game on Saturday night.”

CONNACHT: Seán Naughton; Chay Mullins, David Hawkshaw, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Jack Carty, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Jack Aungier; Darragh Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast (capt), Seán O’Brien, Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Eoin de Buitléar, Jordan Duggan, Sam Illo, David O’Connor, Shamus Hurley-Langton, Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin, Finn Treacy.

Ulster give first starts to summer signings Juarno Augustus and Sam Crean for Saturday night’s home against the Bulls at Affidea Stadium (7.45pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

Former Saracens prop Crean will start at loosehead and joins Rob Herring and Tom O’Toole in the frontrow. Former Northampton backrow Augustus starts at number eight, with David McCann and Nick Timoney either side of him in the backrow.

Ireland international winger Robert Baloucoune makes his first appearance of the new campaign.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Rob Baloucoune, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Sam Crean, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole; Iain Henderson (capt), Cormac Izuchukwu; David McCann, Nick Timoney, Juarno Augustus.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Eric O’Sullivan, Scott Wilson, Harry Sheridan, Sean Reffell, Conor McKee, Jake Flannery, Jude Postlethwaite.