Thirty-game season limit for elite players under new World Rugby guidelines

World Rugby has announced new elite player welfare guidelines that will limit players to 30 matches per season and no more than six consecutive game weeks before an enforced rest week.

Players will also be entitled to downtime after international selection, as well as a five-week off-season.

The new guidelines are supported by leagues, unions, independent experts and the International Rugby Players Association (IRPA).

World Rugby’s executive board agreed on the new player load guidelines following the recommendations of a group of leading experts representing players, unions, regions and competitions.

“The guidelines are supported by scientific evidence or in the absence of existing studies (and) expert opinion,” a statement from World Rugby explained. “The guidelines take a precautionary approach to player load in all circumstances in line with existing World Rugby policies and guidelines on player welfare. The guidelines will act as a backstop where no local agreement around player load currently exists.”

The new guidelines state players should play no more than 30 games in a single season, or six consecutive match weeks, have a dedicated five-week off-season break, and be entitled to minimum rest periods should they be selected for international fixtures. Across a year, players must also have 12 weeks of non-contact time.

World Rugby made acceptance of the new guidelines a condition of approval for the new Nations Championship, which will begin next summer. The tournament will be held biennially, featuring countries from the Six Nations, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina. Japan and Fiji are likely to also be invited to participate.

World Rugby chair Dr Brett Robinson added: “Our hope, over time, is that unions and competitions reach local agreements to best serve the individual circumstances of players. In the meantime, these guidelines provide a solid backstop.”

IRPA chief Omar Hassanein said: “This is a landmark moment for rugby. These guidelines put player welfare and safety at the heart of the global game and ensure that athletes can perform at their best while protecting their long-term health.”

IRPA chief of rugby operations Conrad Smith added that the new rules balanced elite performance and player wellbeing with the commercial realities of the game. “Our efforts in the past have focused on player behaviour, with harsher sanctions for foul play and lowering the tackle height.

“While we support these efforts we equally acknowledge that these have had little material difference on numbers of concussion and Head Acceleration Events (HAEs). The most material impact we can have on player injury rates is through management of player load, specifically through managing match numbers and contact training.”