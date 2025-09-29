Jamie Osborne and Cormac Foley ruled out for Leinster’s clash with the Bulls

Jamie Osborne will miss Leinster's match against the Bulls after suffering a minor hamstring strain against the Stormers. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Jamie Osborne and Cormac Foley will be unavailable for Leinster ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld (5.30pm Irish time, live on Premier Sports 1).

Osborne picked up a minor hamstring injury in the heavy opening defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town and will be unavailable for Leinster selection for a few weeks. Foley suffered a calf injury and he will also be unavailable for the upcoming matches.

Further assessment is required for Jordan Larmour, who picked up a foot injury in round one. He will be further monitored this week before a final decision is made on availability for the second week of Leinster’s opening stint in South Africa.

There were no further updates on Irish captain Calean Doris, secondrow Joe McCarthy and fullback Hugo Keenan.