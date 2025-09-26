Ulster hindered by long list of absentees for home URC opener against Dragons

Rugby

Jacob Stockdale returns from injury to start on the wing for Ulster

Jacob Stockdale during Ulster's Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux Begles in April. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 06:00
URC: Ulster v Dragons, Affidea Stadium, Friday, 8.05pm – live on Premier Sports 1

Richie Murphy is without several players including prop Eric O’Sullivan (knee), wing Robert Baloucoune (ankle), fullback Ethan McIlroy (knee), flanker Lorcan McLoughlin (elbow) and scrumhalf David Shanahan (calf), as well as long-terms injury victims Ben Moxham (knee) and James McNabney (knee), thus informing some of his selection options for the season opener.

The versatile Mikey Lowry gets a spin at fullback, while Jacob Stockdale has recovered from a shoulder injury sustained on Ireland duty in Tbilisi. James Hume will win his 100th cap alongside Stuart McCloskey in midfield, all working under new backs coach Mark Sexton, who has moved from Connacht.

Up front it’s notable that Harry Sheridan is selected in the secondrow alongside captain Iain Henderson, while Cormac Izuchukwu will wear the six jersey. Two of Ulster’s summer recruits, Irish qualified prop Sam Crean and South African Juarno Augustus, are named among a replacements bench that also includes 24-year-old Ballynahinch scrumhalf Conor McKee.

The Dragons have some excellent individuals, not least wing Rio Dyer, prop Wyn Jones, flanker Harrison Keddie and number eight Aaron Wainwright.

As ludicrous as it sounds in what is the first of the URC’s 18 round fixtures, this is a huge match for both clubs. But Ulster at home carry the lion’s share of that burden.

ULSTER: M Lowry; Z Ward, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; J Murphy, N Doak; C Reid, R Herring, T O’Toole; I Henderson (capt), H Sheridan; C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann.

Replacements: T Stewart, S Crean, S Wilson, M Dalton, J Augustus, C McKee, J Flannery, B Carson.

DRAGONS: A O’Brien (co-capt); R Dyer, J Westwood, A Owen, J Rosser; T de Beer, R Williams; W Jones, E Dee, R Hunt; M Screech, B Carter (co-capt); S Lewis-Hughes, H Keddie, A Wainwright.

Replacements: B Coghlan, R Martinez, D Lewis, L Douglas, M Martin, C Hope, F Inisi, H Anderson.

Referee: G Colby (South Africa).

