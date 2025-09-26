Stuart Lancaster hoping fresh approach pays off as he starts Connacht tenure

URC: Connacht v Benetton Treviso, Dexcom Stadium, Saturday, 7.45pm – Live TG4 and Premier Sports 1

Connacht begin a season of promise that a new stadium and high-profile coach will hopefully help deliver.

The former England, Leinster and Racing 92 coach Stuart Lancaster is now in situ, and he is banking on his “fresh approach” to training to help produce an opening day BKT URC victory over visitors Benetton at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday evening.

Happy with the depth of his squad and staff, Lancaster also brings his experience of coaching Leinster, England and Racing 92.

“I think the players have enjoyed the fresh approach to how we are training,” says Lancaster. “So I think it has been a real positive. You can feel the energy.”

The 55-year-old plans to rotate the squad in these opening five fixtures, and his first selection sees Paul Boyle named captain for the opener.

There is a debut for Galway’s Seán Naughton at fullback, having traditionally played at outhalf, while Ballina RFC prop Fiachna Barrett is named on the bench.

Elsewhere the team has a familiar feel. Boyle plays his 117th game for Connacht in a backrow that boasts New Zealanders Shamus Hurley-Langton and Sean Jansen, while experienced duo Niall Murray and Josh Murphy form the secondrow. The frontrow has a familiar look with props Peter Dooley and Sam Illo either side of hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

Chay Mullins and Irish international Shayne Bolton are named on the wings, with Galway’s Cathal Forde linking with Byron Ralston n the centre. Experienced scrumhalf Caolin Blade partners outhalf Josh Ioane.

Lancaster has opted for a 6-2 bench with Cian Prendergast wearing the No 23 jersey, while Jack Carty and Ben Murphy are the replacement halfbacks.

Naming Barrett and Naughton in his squad is part of Lancaster’s aim to “create depth and challenge players”.

“There is a group that has been here a long time, and we need pressure. With the URC bringing in South African teams and what they have done, we need to be able to compete physically at the set piece and the territory game.

“You are not going win the URC by playing multiphase rugby. You’ll get swallowed up, so I think it is a different competition. It’s a tough league.”

However, Lancaster has been boosted by Connacht’s recent victories over English clubs.

“A really pleasing preseason for us,” he says. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know all the players and backroom staff, and we had two good wins against Bristol and Sale followed by a camp in Westport. So I believe we’re set up well to hit the ground running.”

Connacht cannot take anything for granted against Benetton after the Italian side finished in 10th place last season with nine wins, while Connacht were 13th with six.

They will look to their Italian internationals, particularly up front where they will look to boss the scrums, but they will need to tidy up their discipline which has proved costly in the past. However, a home victory would be the ideal kick-start to Lancaster’s tenure in the west of Ireland.

CONNACHT: S Naughton; C Mullins, B Ralston, C Forde, S Bolton; J Ioane, C Blade; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; N Murray, J Murphy; P Boyle (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, F Barrett, D O’Connor, J Joyce, B Murphy, J Carty, C Prendergast.

BENETTON: M Gallagher; L Lynagh, T Menoncello, M Fekitoa, O Ratave; J Umaga, L Werchon; I Nemer, S Maile, S Ferrari; N Cannone, E Snyman; S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), S Fa’aso’o.

Replacements: R Asiata, M Spagnolo, T Pasquali, R Favretto, L Cannone, A Garbisi, G Avaca, P Odogwu.

Referee: Christopher Allison.