Seán Naughton to make Connacht debut against Benetton

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has given 20-year-old academy outhalf Seán Naughton a first appearance in the URC at fullback for their game against Benetton at a sold-out Dexcom stadium (7.45pm, live on TG4, Premier Sports). Former Irish 20s prop Fiachna Barrett is set to make his league debut off the bench.

Paul Boyle captains the side from blindside flanker in his 117th appearance for the province and features in a backrow that includes Shamus Hurley-Langton with Sean Jansen at number eight. Peter Dooley and Sam Illo provide the pillars either side of hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

In the backs, Naughton makes up a back three with wingers Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton, who made a try scoring Ireland debut against Portugal in the summer, while Cathal Forde and Byron Ralston form the centre pairing. Caolin Blade and Josh Ioane are named at halfback while there is a six-two split on the bench.

Lancaster said: “It’s been a really pleasing pre-season for us. I’ve enjoyed getting to know all the players and backroom staff, and we had two good wins against Bristol and Sale followed by a camp in Westport, so I believe we’re set up well to hit the ground running on Saturday night.

“Benetton are a strong side full of internationals, and the URC has become such a competitive league, so every point is vital. I know there’s lots of excitement around the province so I’m sure the fans will harness that energy into getting behind the group for this opener, and I’m looking forward to experiencing that atmosphere for the first time as head coach.”

Connacht: S Naughton; C Mullins, B Ralston, C Forde, S Bolton; J Ioane, C Blade; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; N Murray, J Murphy; P Boyle (capt), S Hurley-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: D Heffernan, J Duggan, F Barrett, D O’Connor, J Joyce, B Murphy, J Carty, C Prendergast.