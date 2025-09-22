Rugby community mourn death of former Leinster and Ireland ‘A’ international Steve Jameson

The Irish rugby community has been mourning the passing of Steve Jameson, the former St Mary’s, Connacht, Leinster and Ireland ‘A’ secondrow. Highly respected, hard-working and hard as nails on the pitch, ‘Jamo’ was great company and a hugely popular figure off the pitch.

Originally from Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan, Jameson was educated at Rockwell College and played with Monkstown before joining St Mary’s College, where he made his name. He played what was then a record 85 consecutive AIL matches for Mary’s, while also captaining the Templeville Road side.

His mother hailed from Sligo and he played for Connacht from 1989 and 1995 before he moved to Leinster. Jameson played in the early days of the Heineken Cup and was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year Award in 1996/97, before retiring due to injury in 1999.

He built and sold a business, lived abroad with his family for 10 years between Beijing, China and Singapore before returning home to take on the role of Facilities and Events Manager with Leinster. He cut his usual dapper self when attending the Leinster Senior Cup final last Saturday week in Energia Park.

He will be sorely missed by all those that knew him well in Leinster HQ in UCD and in the broader Irish rugby world. Our thoughts are with his wife Emer, his children Lauren and Dylan, and all of his family and friends.

May he rest in peace.