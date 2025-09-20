Stacey Flood: The hardest thing was that World Cup quarter-final victory was in Ireland’s grasp

Contingencies. You try to plan for every eventuality. The rain and wind on the day of the World Cup quarter-final against France was biblical but we didn’t mind.

We had trained for the weather, but you still need the little things to come together.

The game plan was set, we wanted to win the toss. That was our first mini victory. Get the wind behind us in the first half at Sandy Park. The warm-up reinforced the importance of being accurate, the ball was like a bar of soap.

When we stood for the anthems, I got a chance to fully appreciate the Green Wave, supporters that were loud, colourful and loyal, their encouragement providing the adrenaline surges that kept us going right to the final whistle.

France, they have been a top four team for as long as I can remember: good ball skills, strong, physical players supplemented by French flair.

This contest would prove to be the most competitive of the quarter-finals, but we knew that was likely to be the case beforehand, if we got ourselves right.

Heartbreak is the only word to describe the emotions in the aftermath. If you look at the metrics of the game, Ireland led in possession, territory and entries into the 22, so it was a really tough pill to swallow. Even in the 85th minute I still thought we would find a way to win.

Sport is cruel at times, you can do all the prep, run the hard yards, build the scoreboard pressure and get so much right, but one ball that doesn’t bounce your way, or a decision that doesn’t go your way, and suddenly momentum swings to your opponents.

[ Ireland World Cup dreams dashed with quarter-final defeat to FranceOpens in new window ]

Ireland’s Stacey Flood celebrates after scoring her sides second try of the match against France in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: INPHO/ Dan Sheridan

At the final whistle, emotion bubbled to the surface, tears, lots of them, heads in hands, players on their knees, on their hunkers, the disappointment grabs you and won’t let go, our dreams of a semi-final gone.

Hard work and Irish fight just weren’t enough on the day, but the hardest thing to take was that victory was in our grasp.

The Green Wave, family, friends, supporters, players and coaches decamped to the team hotel where we drank to remember our World Cup journey and to try to numb the defeat. The shared experiences with team-mates and family in those moments strengthens the connections. The hurt is spread across the group.

All our families are golden; they thank us for giving them memories for a lifetime, allowing them to travel and support the team. We are so lucky to have them, so it’s a bit ironic them thanking us, in all honesty.

We then went out into the night to blow off some steam, had a few sing-songs, a bit of a dance, a bit of a cry, but everyone being together is just what we needed. When you work so long and hard and don’t get the results you wanted, it’s tough. But I feel the group all understand that which makes it a special place to be, even when you’re devastated.

We had a 10am departure on Monday morning. There were some tired heads as we headed back to Dublin. The rest of the day was our own, but we resolved to meet up again on Tuesday. Not even one full day apart and we started to miss each other.

[ Heartache aplenty but few recriminations as Ireland fall to France in quarter-finalOpens in new window ]

That’s the thing about camp, you spend your day with 30-plus other women and staff members then you go home, and even though it was less than 24 hours, you start looking for them. It’s like a reflex.

Sometimes you look forward to the regimen ending, your every waking hour follows a schedule, where to be, what to wear, hotel food, but this time no one felt ready to leave.

Beth Buttimer, Sadbh McGrath, Stacey Flood and Brittany Hogan at the World Cup welcome ceremony in England. Photograph: INPHO/ Ben Brady

We regathered as a group for some dinner and drinks and to do the fines. Kangaroo court is a tradition in rugby. Throughout a campaign a list of silly fines are collected and managed by the “Fines Committee”. At the end of the trip or a tournament we come together for a court session, where players serve punishments for their misdemeanours.

Fun and games, nothing too strenuous. I cannot disclose any of the fines as per court agreement. Reality has now set in, no more planned meetings as a full squad in the diary for a while. The girls based in England have returned to their clubs.

We have six weeks away from team training, although some players will play club rugby during this time. I’m travelling for eight weeks, my first stop is Shanghai, China, where my partner, Ross Corrigan, is competing for Ireland at the World Rowing Championships. It’s my turn to be the supporter.

After that we are heading away to Japan, Vietnam and Australia to get some winter sun. I feel fortunate to have had this planned because it helps to mitigate the disappointment of not going to where we wanted to be in the World Cup. It gives me something to look forward to.

I have been contracted for 10 years and never fully had the chance to take any time away for a lengthy period, so it feels right to do so now. I have enjoyed writing the column and hope it gave you a peek inside our group, what we do and what we are about.

There is so much more in this team. So, buy your tickets for the Six Nations matches, especially the stand-alone game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium. We will be back refreshed and raring to go again.