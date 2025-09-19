Matt Williams: We are witnessing a rugby evolution but officials must get out of the way

Rodrigo Isgro is tackled by Fraser McReight and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii during last Saturday's sell-out Australia v Argentina Rugby Championship match in Sydney. Photograph: Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty

In the surfing world, when you are sitting on a floating piece of fibreglass attempting to ride a wave packed with nature’s energy, as the giant swell approaches carrying its tens of thousands of litres of tumbling water, there is an old Californian saying that must be your mantra.

“Go for it.”

In other words: do not hesitate. Completely commit to the singular moment and discipline your mind to disregard all possible consequences of failure.

That same “Go for it” attitude has permeated this year’s Rugby Championship. Every match has produced pulsating contests of expansive, attacking rugby, where all the teams are committed to running the ball. From the tropical heat of Townsville in northern Queensland, to the high altitude of Ellis Park, on to windy Wellington and across the Pampas in Argentina, this season all four of the southern nations have produced some extraordinary rugby.

We are witnessing an evolution in our game and rugby’s future. The only obstacles to the positive attitude of the players and coaches in the Rugby Championship are our officials and the many laws that are no longer fit for purpose. Our officials and law makers need to get out of the way and allow the talent of this generation to shine.

In six weeks Ireland will face New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in the Autumn Internationals. Ireland must be prepared to adapt to the rapid changes in attacking tactics we are witnessing in the Rugby Championship or risk being left behind.

Perhaps the greatest example of the change in both mindset and tactics can be seen in the dramatic attacking philosophy the Australians are using.

In the last two months against the Lions, the Springboks at Ellis Park and in the dying moments in Townsville facing the Pumas, the Wallabies have produced some astonishingly dramatic fightbacks.

Two weeks ago at half time in Townsville Argentina led 25-7. As full time approached, the Wallabies had attacked with such persistent flair that the gap was down to just three points, 25-28. In the dying seconds of the match, they received what the level headed in the rugby world considered to be a get-out-of-jail penalty shot at goal. A chance to take three points and settle for an honourable draw.

“Take the shot,” I yelled at my TV.

In the mind of the Wallaby captain, Harry Wilson, there was no settling for a draw. It was Sydney or the bush. All or nothing.

Wilson made the “Go for it” decision.

The Wallabies kicked for touch and then attacked the Pumas from close range. The referee’s arm came up for another Australian penalty. This time only eight metres out and in front of the sticks.

“Come on Harry,” I pleaded to an empty room. “Take the points.” The look of surprise on the faces of the Argentina players told me they were thinking the same.

Twice more Wilson declined a shot at penalty goal and instead he ordered his team to tap the ball and attack.

In the 86th minute Angus Bell crashed over to record an unlikely Wallaby victory. Wilson’s bravery to believe in his team’s attacking ability had won the admiration of his nation.

Angus Bell passes the ball during Saturday's Australia v Argentina game. Photograph: Jason McCawley/Getty

Even the Springboks, the greatest scrum, maul and kick team in the world, have developed a spectacular running attack.

With smaller, more agile and lightning-fast backs being selected, the coaches deserve great credit in how they are moving the game forward.

If only we could say the same about our match officials.

In Sydney last week, the stadium was a sell-out in full festival mode. It was like turning the clock back to the pomp of Australian rugby in the 1990s as the stands were packed with the Wallaby faithful who had dragged out of mothballs sets of ancient gold jerseys, hats and scarves, daring to once again hope.

The crowd prayed that Australian rugby was being revived from a cadaver-like state into a kind of Frankenstein reawakening, as an attacking monster.

Instead, we were treated to a long series of pedantic penalties as the first half dragged on for almost 50 minutes. Wingers from both sides were sin binned by the most mindlessly ridiculous law as they attempted to intercept passes and failed.

A long list of former coaches and players have called for this appalling law to be abolished. Yet, a poor attacking pass that is touched by a defender results in a yellow card and the attacking team who tossed the bad pass is given a massive reward.

An embarrassingly stupid interpretation of the law.

While the Wallabies scored three tries, the Pumas kicked seven penalty goals. Several from highly technical and very questionable decisions.

Pumas captain Julian Montoya (centre) and referee Christophe Ridley in Sydney's Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Steve Christo/Corbis/Getty

However, the most astonishing decision gifted Australia its third try when referee Christopher Ridley and his TMO missed a two-metre forward pass as Filipo Daugunu scored. When the pass was replayed on the big screen the crowd and several Wallaby players tossed up their arms as the pass was so obviously forward they thought it was going to be ruled no try.

Then to the astonishment of every single person in the stadium, except the referee and TMO, the try was confirmed. Comical laughter filled the stadium at how such a blatant error could have occurred.

After the match the Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi was asked about the officiating. “Very frustrated,” he said. “It’s not working, the system, whatever they are doing to get it better, there is no consistency and it’s not working … ”

We can say the same about the TMO and refereeing on the Lions tour, the Six Nations, the playoff in RWC 2023 – the list goes on. The refereeing system has been failing the game for many years. Despite the urging of coaches and players from across the globe, reform is still not in sight.

In a country where rugby is trying to get up from the canvas, World Rugby’s officials missed a great opportunity to produce a performance that would allow the talent and mindset of both teams to shine. Instead they created widespread criticism and disappointment in what should have been an uplifting occasion.

Next week as the Bledisloe Cup approaches and the Pumas take on the Springboks, Ireland must be vigilant. The game has changed for the better, even if the refereeing has not.