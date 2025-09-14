Rugby

Ireland captain asked referee to look at alleged bite by France player in World Cup quarter-final

Sam Monaghan spoke to officials about a biting incident but the TMO didn’t sanction French player

A French player appears to bite the arm of Ireland's Aoife Wafer. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Nathan Johns
Sun Sept 14 2025 - 16:14

Ireland captain Sam Monaghan has said she spoke to the officials about a biting allegation against a French player during Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park.

Early in the second half, Irish backrow Aoife Wafer emerged from a ruck pointing at her arm after securing a jackal turnover. A few moments later, a number of Irish players pointed towards the big screen after seeing replays of the incident.

Footage soon emerged on social media of the ruck in question.

“I spoke to the referee, I didn’t see it,” said Monaghan. “I spoke to the referee and asked could they have a look at it. [The check] It was through TMO.”

When asked about the ramifications of an alleged bite not being punished, Ireland head coach Scott Bemand said he would not “get drawn into” the discussion at this stage. “We’ve literally just stepped off the pitch,” he said. “If there’s any bits to pick up, we’ll pick up in the next hour.

“I think in terms of process, your on pitch leadership would mention to the referee. Then it’s up to the team officials to deal with it should they see fit at that point.

“I’m not going to get drawn into anything at this point. at the moment, I haven’t seen anything. As I said I’ve literally stepped in here.

“If there are bits to pursue, we could potentially be disappointed but we’ve followed the process as best we can from our perspective in terms of the on-pitch conversations.”

When asked about the incident, French coach Gaelle Mignot said she had not seen the incident.

