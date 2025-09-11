Aoife Wafer set to make Ireland return for World Cup quarter-final against France

Ireland's Aoife Wafer during a training session at the University of Exeter on Wednesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Aoife Wafer is set to return from injury to feature for Ireland in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final against France.

Wafer has missed Ireland’s three games so far in the campaign after undergoing knee surgery during the summer. She last featured for Ireland in their penultimate Six Nations clash against Wales.

With Edel McMahon emerging as an injury concern, Wafer could start if the Ireland co-captain does not prove her fitness for Sunday.

All of the injury worries from the pool defeat to New Zealand appear to have pulled through. Stacey Flood is expected to start at fullback despite suffering a significant lower limb cut which saw her leave the pitch in a protective boot. As the Ireland camp stated last Sunday, Eve Higgins passed her HIA and is set to continue her centre partnership with Aoife Dalton.

Amee-Leigh Costigan, Béibhinn Parsons, Dannah O’Brien and Aoibheann Reilly are all expected to be named in an unchanged back line.

In the forward pack, Ellena Perry has battled her own injury after a knee issue saw her scratched from the starting line-up last weekend. She is likely to be fit enough for the bench with Niamh O’Dowd set to start again at loosehead.

Ireland's Sam Monaghan during the pool game against New Zealand last Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Akin to last week, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang, Ruth Campbell and Sam Monaghan are set complete the tight five.

While Fiona Tuite missed the New Zealand clash through injury, Ireland’s lineout caller could return to the six jersey. Brittany Hogan is expected to complete the backrow.

Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Sadhbh McGrath and Eimear Corri-Fallon appear to once again offer forward cover on the bench. Should McMahon not come through, Grace Moore is the likely backrow cover.

Emily Lane, fit again Enya Breen and Anna McGann are expected to be the backline replacements.

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand will confirm his matchday 23 on Friday morning.

Speaking during the week, Ireland kicking coach Gareth Steenson said Wafer was training with the squad after they moved base from Brighton to Exeter. She initially didn’t travel over to Northampton for the first week of World Cup training in order to continue her rehab at home.

Wafer arrived in England ahead of week two and has built her training load from there. She could be seen taking part in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s final pool game against New Zealand despite not playing.

“Aoife is back training with the squad, she’s looking really good at the minute,” said Steenson on Wednesday.

“It’s been a long road for her. She’s got some good training sessions under her belt which has been really good. All being well, she’s available for selection this week.”

IRELAND v France (possible): Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (capt); Fiona Tuite, Edel McMahon/Aoife Wafer, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Molony-MacDonald, Ellena Perry, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Grace Moore/Aoife Wafer, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann.