Ireland v France, Rugby World Cup quarter-final: TV details, teams news, tickets and head-to-head record

Ireland's Amee-Leigh Costigan takes on France's Morgane Bourgeois and Manae Feleu in the Six Nations earlier this year. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

What’s happening?

Ireland take on France in the quarter-final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

When & where?

The game will be played at Sandy Park in Exeter on Sunday at 1pm.

Where can I follow the action?

The game will be televised live on RTÉ2.

The Irish Times will have live updates of the game, followed by a match report, player ratings and reaction from our team of writers.

Ireland suffer at the hands of a vengeful New Zealand Listen | 18:27

Are tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for the game (as of Tuesday afternoon) with prices starting at £15 (€17.30) for adults and £5 (€5.80) for children.

Have the teams been announced?

Not just yet. Scott Bemand will name his side on Friday.

Ireland face the Haka ahead of their Pool C game against New Zealand last Sunday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

We’ll update you when that arrives, along with France’s XV, as chosen by Gaëlle Mignot and David Ortiz.

How did we get here?

Ireland took comprehensive wins in their first two pool games against Japan and Spain before suffering a bruising 40-0 loss to New Zealand last weekend. That left the team as runners-up in Pool C, placing them in a quarter-final with Pool D winners France.

[ Ireland suffer New Zealand blow out heading to Rugby World Cup quarter-finalsOpens in new window ]

For their part, Les Bleus came through the pool stages unscathed, taking wins over Italy, Brazil and South Africa.

What’s their head-to-head record?

Ireland and France are familiar opponents by virtue of the Six Nations.

Ireland's Cliodhna Moloney and Aoife Dalton in action against France's Pauline Bourdon Sansus and Seraphine Okemba during this year's Six Nations. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

In this year’s championship, the French – ranked fourth in the world to Ireland’s fifth – took a 27-15 victory in Belfast on the opening weekend.

It’s been a similar story in each of their Six Nations encounters back as far as 2017, when Ireland secured a narrow 13-10 in Donnybrook. However, France promptly bounced back with a 21-5 win six months later in the World Cup.