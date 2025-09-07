Ireland suffer New Zealand blow out heading to Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

World Cup, Pool C: Ireland 0 New Zealand 40

Okay, not putting too green a sheen on things, but this might not actually be as bad as it looks. Yes, Ireland were ultimately well beaten on the scoreboard thanks to two converted tries by the Black Ferns after the clock had ticked past 79 minutes, but what had looked to be an exercise in damage limitation ultimately may not leave too deep a scar.

Alas, classy fullback Stacey Flood was taken off on a mobile stretcher with an apparent ankle injury. In a riotously noisy and colourful occasion, her applause to the crowd as she departed was warmly reciprocated by all persuasions.

That said, the Irish supporters invaded this boisterous and bohemian city on the south coast of England and accounted for the majority in the 30,017 in attendance.

They willed on the girls in green to at least decorate the game with a try, and Scott Bemand’s side certainly never stopped trying, but were rebuffed and repelled by a predictably highly-motivated Black Ferns team, whose line speed compounded the relative lack of go-forward carriers. Ireland will not come up against such a good defence in next weekend’s quarter-final and will hopefully have Aoife Wafer back in action.

Ireland were up for it, none more so than Béibhinn Parsons in her first game against a New Zealand XVs side, but fault lines have developed in Ireland’s defensive system. The Blacks Ferns had too much power in the collisions, be it the number eight Liana Mikaele-Tu’u or player of the match Sylvia Brunt. The 19-year-old Braxton Sorensen-McGee made it six tris in two games with another hat-trick, and four of Renee Holmes’ five conversions were from close to the touchline.

New Zealand's Renee Holmes celebrates a try that is later disallowed. Photograph: Ben Whitley/PA

In making half a dozen changes to the starting XV from last weekend’s 43-27 win over Spain, Bemand reverted to all but two of the run-on line-up in the more complete 42-14 win over Japan in their pool opener. Wafer has been kept back for next weekend when Fiona Tuite may also return.

For his part, Black Ferns head coach Allan Bunting retained all but two of the team which beat Japan 62-19, contrasting results which contributed to New Zealand being made 28-point favourites by the bookies.

On a sun-kissed day, the high point of the expectant prematch build-up in Brighton was the stand-off between the two sets of players after the completion of the haka, which may only have lasted 30 seconds or so, but the increasing roars seemed a good deal longer. Eventually the teams broke away simultaneously.

To be truthful, the occasion, the contest and perhaps especially Ireland, needed an early score for the underdogs. Ireland actually started on the front foot and ambitiously, Aoife Dalton making inroads before they opted for the corner with a kickable penalty.

They threatened off a rock-solid scrum, despite losing Ellena Perry to a training ground injury, but off second phase Aoibheann Reilly’s intended skip pass for Edel McMahon cannoned off an unaware Grace Moore.

With that their best chance of the first half was gone and soon the Black Ferns’ line speed was enveloping Dannah O’Brien and those outside her.

Ireland's Eimear Corri-Fallon in a scrum. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Even more damagingly, New Zealand found their attacking groove when running back a couple of O’Brien clearances, scoring off the first. Number eight Liana Mikaele-Tu’u took a lovely outside line to locate a sizeable gap, and when the ball was worked right Sorsensen-McGee offloaded to give Stacey Waaka a clear run to the corner. Renee Holmes landed the touchline conversion.

They added a second when Mikaele-Tu’u ran infield off an attacking lineout to work a switch with Brunt, and from the recycle there was no stopping powerhouse prop Chryss Viliko.

Although there were worrying signs of Ireland’s line speed tapering off as they absorbed tackles, the ever-willing Neve Jones forced a spillage and Parsons chased hard to envelope Brunt with numbers aplenty on the outside.

There was no doubting New Zealand’s trademark efficiency in the catch-and-pass and running lines, which culminated in Waaka creating space for Stevenson-McGee to step Enya Breen with Holmes landing another fine conversion.

Ireland regrouped during the interval and returned with renewed purpose at the start of the second half. Niamh O’Dowd’s fine offload in the tackle released Moore through the middle of New Zealand’s defensive line with McMahon in support before the ball was moved adroitly outside for Dalton to make more inroads.

But Jorga Miller prevented Reilly from moving the ball off a ruck a few recycles later which looked like a yellow card offence but wasn’t even deemed a penalty by referee Holly Davidson, who was more concerned with giving Moore a ticking off for verbals. The lack of input from the TMO here and generally in this World Cup might make you wonder why they’re employed at all.

Ireland's Eve Higgins is tackled by New Zealand's Kennedy Tukuafu (left) and Ruahei Demant (right). Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA

Ireland also denied New Zealand a seemingly inevitable fourth try thanks to Amee-Leigh Costigan and cover from Reilly when Miller gathered Holmes’ crosskick and another was charged down by Eve Higgins.

The latter then latched on to a bouncing clearance by O’Brien to again bring the Irish fans excitedly into the game before New Zealand regrouped and the majority of the crowd were on the verge of lifting the roof off when Costigan was in oceans of space in chasing another O’Brien punt, only for the ball to veer and roll no more than a metre over touch-in-goal. A rugby ball can be cruel.

Instead, good work off another strong New Zealand maul ended with Waaka and Holmes giving Sorensen-McGee a routine run-in for her second try and New Zealand’s bonus point.

Ireland pounded the New Zealand line some more, and Davidson finally gave the latter a warning, Miller’s won a turnover to lead a break out and although the ensuing finish by Holmes was ruled out, a well-worked strike move saw Mai Joseph put Sorensen-McGee over for her hat-trick before Miller have the former a clear run to the line in added time.

Holmes even landed two more touchline conversions. That was twisting the knife.

In encouraging news for Ireland’s quarter-final next Sunday, Bemand revealed after the game that Flood had suffered a cut, while Higgins passed her HIA after being removed late on.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 15 mins: Waaka try, Holmes con 7-0; 20: Viliko try 12-0; 37: Sorensen-McGee try, Holmes try 19-0; Half-time 19-0; 58: Sorsensen-McGee try, Holmes con 26-0; 79: Sorensen-McGee try, Holmes con 33-0; 81: Joseph try, Holmes con 40-0

IRELAND: S Flood; B Parsons, A Dalton, E Higgins, A Leight Costigan; D O’Brien, A Reilly; N O’Dowd, N Jones, L Djougang; R Campbell, S Monaghan (co-capt); G Moore, E McMahon (co-capt), B Hogan.

Replacements: N McGillivray for Flood (34 mins); A McGann for Parsons, C Boles for McMahon (both 45); C Moloney Macdonald for Jones (50); S McGrath for Djougang, S McCarthy for O’Dowd, E Lane for Reilly, E Corri-Fallon for Monaghan (all 61); Parsons for Higgins (74).

NEW ZEALAND: R Holmes; B Sorensen-McGee, S Waaka, S Brunt, P Woodman-Wickliffe; R Demant, R Pouri-Lane; C Viliko, G Ponsonby, T Kalounivale; M Roos, A Bremner; L Sae, J Miller, L Mikaele-Tu’u.

Replacements: L Bayfield for Bremner (26-33 mins, 55); A Rule for Kalounivale (31); A Leti-I’iga for Woodman-Wickliffe (52); V Green for Ponsonby, K Tukuafu for Sae (both 55); M Joseph for Pouri-Lane (63); T Setefano for Brunt (69).

Referee: Hollie Davidson (SCO).