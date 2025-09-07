Ireland 0 New Zealand 40: How the Irish players rated in final World Cup pool game

15 Stacey Flood

Her departure with a foot injury in the first half was a significant setback for Ireland in terms of how she manages the team’s counterattacking and kicking game. Flood also provides additional options as a second receiver in the outhalf position.

Rating: 6

14 Béibhinn Parsons

Very few Irish players were able to match the aggression and physicality of their New Zealand opponents, but Parsons was one of them. She displayed a couple of good reads in defence, but ultimately needs to be more involved in an attacking capacity.

Rating: 6

13 Aoife Dalton

Ireland’s bright start to the game was on foot of a couple of her line-breaks as her footwork got her through the initial line. A superb tackler, she did her bit in difficult circumstances against a superb Kiwi midfield combo.

Rating:7

12 Eve Higgins

Ireland's Eve Higgins collides with Ruahei Demant during the World Cup pool game in Brighton. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Flood’s injury saw her relocate to fullback. This was a curious decision on the basis that she was one of the few Irish players able to get over the gain-line in the rough and tumble of the collisions.

Rating: 7

11 Amee-Leigh Costigan

Ideally, she would have seen a great deal more of the ball, but New Zealand cut off the supply for the most part. It’d be nice to see Ireland use her off the wing more often. Denied a try by a capricious bounce.

Rating: 7

10 Dannah O’Brien

Ireland needed to bring a more nuanced kicking game rather than kicking long. The speed of the New Zealand defensive line meant there was space in behind, something that Ireland only appreciated belatedly. Targeted defensively but brave and diligent.

Rating: 6

9 Aoibheann Reilly

Ireland's Aoife Dalton with Aoibheann Reilly try to take the game to New Zealand. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Less haste, more speed might be the watchword for her display. A few misplaced passes at crucial times meant potentially good situations were lost. On the upside, her work-rate and covering in defence was first-class.

Rating: 6

1 Niamh O’Dowd

A late inclusion but she demonstrated her aptitude for Test rugby with a hard-working performance characterised by her willingness to carry the ball, as well as a mobility and tackle count that was impressive. Ireland scrum also went well.

Rating: 7

2 Neve Jones

Ireland lost a couple of lineouts at crucial times; only the players and coach Alex Codling will know if that was down to an error of system or pilot. Jones played with typical industry, but did so on the periphery as Ireland were dominated physically for the most part.

Rating: 6

3 Linda Djougang

Like a select few of her teammates, she was a physical match for the Kiwis in the collisions. Ireland’s scrum going well was another feather in Djougang’s cap. She could do little about New Zealand dominance out wide.

Rating: 7

4 Ruth Campbell

She gave away a couple of penalties, but it was a minor aberration when weighed against her general work-rate and application. She fought hard for her team in every facet.

Rating: 7

5 Sam Monaghan

She played as a link player more than a carrier, which was a surprise. It might have served Ireland better if Monaghan used her power to try and get her team over the gain-line. One of her quieter afternoons.

Rating: 6

6 Grace Moore

Ireland's Grace Moore (centre) powers past two New Zealand tackles during an impressive individual performance. Photograph: PA

Ireland’s best player and one of the few who stood toe-to-toe and came out on top. It was her turnover that led to Ireland’s best try-scoring opportunity. A towering performance in adversity.

Rating: 8

7 Edel McMahon

Collectively, the pack were brave – and McMahon was part of that ethos – but they were dominated by their opponents in the power stakes. There were times when Ireland needed to be a little more subtle. Went off with a leg injury.

Rating: 6

8 Brittany Hogan

There can be no faulting her honesty or willingness to show up everywhere on behalf of her team, but the Kiwis had done their homework. They double-teamed Hogan in the tackle, preventing her usual influence in the carrying stakes.

Rating: 6

Replacements

The bench made a significant difference by giving Ireland some energy as the team rallied in the final half-hour despite conceding two late tries. Anna McGann looked sharp.

Rating: 7

Coach: Scott Bemand

Tactically New Zealand got it right as they shut down Ireland in attack and prised open the space out wide by being direct and powerful with their big ball carriers. Ireland will need some wrinkles to their kicking and attacking patterns next week.

Rating: 6