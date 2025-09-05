Rugby

Béibhinn Parsons returns for New Zealand showdown, too soon for Aoife Wafer

Co-captain Sam Monaghan shrugs off injury concern to start at secondrow

Béibhinn Parsons on her way to scoring a try for Ireland in their Pool C opener against Japan. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images
Nathan Johns
Fri Sept 05 2025 - 11:20

Aoife Wafer will not feature in Ireland’s final Pool C clash against New Zealand on Sunday.

Wafer, who amped up her training load during the week as she continues to recover from knee surgery, has been left out of the matchday 23 by Ireland head coach Scott Bemand.

Six changes have been made from the team that beat Spain last weekend. Béibhinn Parsons returns to the wing, Aoibheann Reilly is once again at scrumhalf, Neve Jones starts at hooker, Ruth Campbell lines out at lock, while Brittany Hogan and Edel McMahon return to the backrow.

Fiona Tuite, Ireland’s lineout caller in the first two games, misses out having picked up a knock, with Grace Moore starting in her place at six.

Enya Breen has also been omitted having provided outhalf/centre cover from the bench for the first two games. Nancy McGillivray takes her spot on the bench.

IRELAND: Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Ellena Perry, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (co-capt); Grace Moore, Edel McMahon (co-capt), Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Claire Boles, Emily Lane, Nancy McGillivray, Anna McGann.

NEW ZEALAND: Renee Holmes; Braxton Sorensen-McGee, Stacey Waaka, Logo-I-PulotuLemapu-Atai’iSylviaBrunt, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe; Ruahei Demant (co-capt), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane; Chryss Viliko, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale; Maiakawanakaulanu Roos, Alana Bremner; Layla Sae, Jorja Miller, Liana Mikaele-Tu’u.

Replacements: Vici-Rose Green, Kate Henwood, Amy Rule, Laura Bayfield, Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt), Maia Joseph, Theresa Setefano, Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

