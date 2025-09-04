Aoife Wafer is doubt for Ireland’s game against New Zealand despite return to training

Aoife Wafer remains a significant doubt for Ireland’s World Cup pool decider against New Zealand despite taking an increased part in training this week.

The backrow forward, whose recovery from knee surgery has been a constant theme of the Irish campaign, was described as being in contention for selection this week by the Ireland camp. However, when head coach Scott Bemand announces his matchday squad on Friday morning, Wafer’s name is unlikely to be included.

Several players who started Ireland’s first game against Japan and were rotated out for the Spain clash are due to return to face the Black Ferns. Béibhinn Parsons is expected to come back into the 14 shirt after an impressive round one display, with scrumhalf Aoibheann Reilly also set for a starting berth.

In the backrow, Edel McMahon and Brittany Hogan are the unsurprising front-runners for seven and eight respectively. Fiona Tuite has called Ireland’s lineout from the six jersey in the previous two games, but Grace Moore is also an option at blindside flanker having impressed with a brace of tries last time out.

Loosehead prop Ellena Perry is expected to keep the number one shirt having been named player of the match on the occasion of her first Ireland start against Spain. Neve Jones and Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald are set to rotate once again at hooker, the former starting and the latter dropping to the bench, with Ruth Campbell returning to start at lock.

She is set to be partnered by Sam Monaghan, previously an injury doubt after a hip issue saw her replaced just 25 minutes into the Spain contest. Ireland described the substitution as precautionary, saying they were not worried about the fitness of their co-captain.

Ireland's Amee-Leigh Costigan and Sam Monaghan walks out ahead of the match. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Elsewhere the starting XV is expected to be settled with regulars Stacey Flood, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan, Dannah O’Brien and Linda Djougang all likely to start for the third consecutive game.

The bench is to largely have a settled look with Moloney-MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd and Sadhbh McGrath providing frontrow cover. Eimear Corri-Fallon is set to keep a spot in the 23 having started last week, while Claire Boles is also in contention depending on how Ireland line out with their flanker options.

Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Anna McGann are seen as Ireland’s best backline bench options for the weekend, though Exeter Chiefs centre Nancy McGillivray is also in contention for a spot in the match day 23.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, Wafer was described as “bursting to go” by the Ireland camp. She took part in training on Wednesday, an “install” day where Ireland ran through their game plan for the weekend in an indoor session.

Thursday saw Ireland raise their intensity with a contact session. Wafer was due to take part with her team-mates having had a limited role in similar sessions last week.

“[Aoife] is continuing her progression,” said assistant coach Denis Fogarty on Wednesday. “She will take part in training, she did today and will tomorrow [Thursday] as well.

“She’s been doing [full contact] previously. Last week, she was doing it in a controlled area. Tomorrow [Thursday] will be a push on from that inside in a team environment. That will be the next step. We’re hopeful of everything going well for her and she’ll be in contention for the weekend.”

On Monaghan, expected to be fit for Sunday, Fogarty said: “When she took a knock from the tackle, she took a knock to the hip and wasn’t moving freely. It’s nothing major at all, she’s moving freely. Today [Wednesday], she went through the install, it was nothing to her. We’re not worried about it.

“At the moment, everyone is in contention.”

Win or lose this Sunday, Ireland will have a quarter-final date in Exeter next weekend. Depending on results elsewhere, should they beat the Black Ferns, they will play the loser of France’s game with South Africa on the Saturday. If Ireland fall to defeat and finish as pool runners-up, they will play at Sandy Park on the Sunday.

Ireland (possible): Stacey Flood; Béibhinn Parsons, Aoife Dalton, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Costigan; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Ellena Perry, Neve Jones, Linda Djougang; Ruth Campbell, Sam Monaghan (capt); Grace Moore/Fiona Tuite, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan.

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney-MacDonald, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Eimear Corri-Fallon, Claire Boles, Emily Lane, Enya Breen, Anna McGann/Nancy McGillivray.