Lions v Wallabies head-to-heads: Jamison Gibson-Park v Nic White

Jamison Gibson-Park's kicking precision has been one of the features of his performances so far for the Lions. Photograph: Martin Keep/AFP via Getty

Jamison Gibson-Park

Position: Scrumhalf

Age: 33

Height: 5ft 9in

Weight: 80kg (12st 8lbs)

Lions Tests: 2

Points: 0

Why he’s so important: There’s always a rush to nominate the Lions players of a series and while Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry would be front-runners, few would dispute that the Leinster and Ireland scrumhalf should be among the challengers.

Not that he would care one iota. He’s never been interested in the spotlight. He just gets on with playing the game, something he does brilliantly. He’s made a big impact on this tour, from his stellar box-kicking to his general play. Take, for example, that number of times in the Test series that his decisions, vision, pass or ability to process information in a nanosecond has led to tries or key gains.

Gibson-Park and his halfback partner Finn Russell have been the attacking bellwethers in driving the Lions team around the pitch. While his pack have provided a superb launch pad, Gibson-Park’s innate footballing nous has maximised the impact of that good work. Taking into consideration how well England scrumhalf Alex Mitchell played in some of the non-Test games serves to emphasise just how good Gibson-Park has been in the marquee matches.

Trivia: He grew up on the Great Barrier Island, a 4½-hour ferry crossing from Auckland. His mother Tara’s family origins can be traced to Armagh.

Nic White

Australia's Nic White, Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Position: Scrumhalf

Age: 35

Height: 5ft 9in

Weight: 80kg (12st 8lbs)

Caps: 72

Points: 46

Why he’s so important: Have you heard the one about the chippy, chirpy scrumhalf? White embodies that rugby caricature on a pitch.

Joe Schmidt’s decision to replace last week’s try scorer Jake Gordon, who had improved significantly on his first Test performance, has seen White come from outside the squad, leapfrogging Tate McDermott, who is once again on the bench. The one-time Montpellier and Exeter Chiefs scrumhalf has already declared that he will retire from international rugby after this game. He was a try scorer against the Lions when captaining the western Force in the opening match of the tour.

White will bring a presence to the nine shirt, a fast pass, a good kicking game and a combative streak that will engage his opponents verbally and physically. His experience and his ability to mix up the game and take some of the decision-making from outhalf Tom Lynagh’s hands are important tools but only if the pack provides him with the quality of possession from which he can build.

Trivia: Three years ago, he clocked the fastest pass (72km/h) in a speed-gun competition set up by Rugby World, edging out former All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith, France’s Antoine Dupont and Springbok Faf de Klerk, in that order. White’s fifth and final attempt was a reverse flick that claimed the record.