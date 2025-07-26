Lions player ratings: Keenan and Gibson-Park among the star turns as bench impresses

15 Hugo Keenan

Won the Test series for the Lions in the 78th minute with a try. Good under the high ball for the most part, a couple of great clearance kicks, try-scoring pass for Huw Jones’s try. Brilliant save to keep the ball from going over the touchline for 50/22. Rating: 8

14 Tommy Freeman

He received a yellow card purely based on team transgressions. It was his muscular carry that had a pivotal impact in the build-up to the Tom Curry try. Looked dangerous every time he touched the ball; he just didn’t get it often enough. Rating: 7

13 Huw Jones

Took his try well but it was a tough night as the Aussie midfield profited and dominated from their team’s gainline dominance in the first half. The Scot was called ashore before the halfway mark in the second half. Rating: 5

Bundee Aki runs away from Australia's Jake Gordon during the second test in Melbourne. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

12 Bundee Aki

Done by Joseph Suaalii for Tom Wright’s try, but produced a towering second-half display, highlighted by a superb break in the build-up to the Tadhg Beirne try. One of the few players to win the physical collisions. Had to switch to defend 13 channel and was gritty. Rating: 6

11 James Lowe

A catalyst for the Tadhg Beirne try with a typical fend and pass but otherwise it was a bit scruffy at times, bit in on tackles, a knock-on in the air, and over-chased and let Tom Wright escape from his 22. Never really got any meaningful ball in attack. Rating: 5

Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki and Finn Russell celebrate the Lions victory at the MCG. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

10 Finn Russell

At his mercurial best at times with some wonderful line-kicking that gave his side the perfect lineout platform from which to attack. It was his capacity to get the ball to the right places and maximise the quick ball for a 30-minute period in the middle of the match that made the difference. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

Outstanding as the team’s attacking metronome, his decision-making, range of passing, kicking game and vision was first class, one example of which was his superb work in spotting a mismatch for Tom Curry’s try. Rating: 8

1 Andrew Porter

Slightly surprising that he was taken off when he was because of his impact in general play and in helping the Lions to scrum dominance that should have been rewarded to a greater extent. His tackling was first class. Rating: 7

Dan Sheehan goes aerial to score the Lions' first try against Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

2 Dan Sheehan

Not only a clever understanding of the laws to dive over for his try but knew from his previous tap penalty that the Aussie tacklers went low. Twice involved in the Tom Curry try, superb throwing and robust defence. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Took a cheap shot from Will Skelton but thereafter produced a diligent, focused and highly effective performance, particularly in the tight exchanges when carrying but also in his tackling, which was good technically. Rating: 7

4 Maro Itoje (capt)

The game’s official man-of-the-match, he recovered from conceding two early penalties to lead his team by deed as much as anything else. He worked more smartly in the second half and was a breakdown threat. Rating: 7

5 Ollie Chessum (England)

Couldn’t fault his work-rate and application when it came to defence but didn’t quite feature as much on the other side of the ball in terms of testing the tackle or in support play. A solid performance. Rating: 6

Tadhg Beirne scores the Lions' fourth try at the MCG. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

6 Tadhg Beirne

Another Herculean effort, initially in trying to shore up the holes that the Aussies punched in the Lions defence and thereafter in fighting for every inch at the breakdown. One break, and a measured finish to power over for his try. Rating: 7

7 Tom Curry

He was having a brilliant game when replaced in the second half, one penalty concession aside. He stuck his tackles – one of Joseph Suaalii saved a try – and made himself a nuisance at the breakdown. Rating: 7

8 Jack Conan

He had the ball knocked from his grasp in the act of what should have been a try-scoring moment but outside of that he had another super display, in winning the gainline with his carrying and showed great hands for the Tom Curry try. Rating: 7

Ellis Genge is tackled Billy Pollard and Langi Gleeson of Australia. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Replacements

Completely different impact from last week, the bench had a pivotal influence on the end game providing energy and dynamism, none more so than Ellis Genge who was brilliant. The scrum won crucial penalties, but everyone made a difference when it mattered. Rating: 8

Head coach: Andy Farrell

Andy Farrell will have been aghast with his team’s passive performance, especially in losing the collisions in the first 25 minutes but his team rallied to score two tries before half-time and in a fraught finale watched Hugo Keenan forge a famous win. Rating: 7