Gordon D’Arcy: Finn Russell epitomises difference between the Lions and Australia

Finn Russell was incisive, creative and composed for the Lions in the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

There’s a strange sense of wanting it all from this Lions tour, a dominant win, thrilling rugby, every selection vindicated, every moment memorable. That’s an unforgiving list and perhaps it explains why, despite the Lions victory in the first Test, it’s all been a little bit underwhelming when shining a light specifically on the rugby.

Watching as a former player brings its own contradictions. As a player, the win is all that matters; no one asks how it was done when the medals are handed out. But as a supporter, particularly from afar, you find yourself hoping for something more, something captivating, entertaining, expressive in rugby terms.

Maybe a little flatness is a byproduct of watching from home, away from the energy of the travelling support, where the emotion is more tied to result than performance. Still, Saturday’s win was warmly welcomed in Brisbane among the travelling pride. Winning a Test on Australian soil is no small thing, regardless of the performance aesthetic.

The aura of these games remains strong. I found myself frantically tying shoelaces and juggling breakfast duty just to make the kickoff. I missed the build-up, which I love, as it often provides clues in terms of body language and energy.

The buzz in the days leading into the match was palpable. There’s a special feeling to a Lions Test that never really fades, no matter how many tours you’ve followed. These matches tap into something deeper, pride, tradition, identity. Even now, years removed from the jersey, I still noticed a little surge of excitement before kick-off.

Winning a series is a rare thing, with just three successful tours in the last 50 years. That’s the context, the weight Andy Farrell and his group carry and that’s why, even if the rugby hasn’t been vintage so far, it won’t matter beyond the immediate postgame review.

History remembers the result, not the shape of the attack or the quality of the offload. Think back to 1997 in South Africa, John Bentley’s brilliant try is celebrated by the purists, but the enduring image from that Lions series win is Jeremy Guscott’s drop goal. That’s what is carved in stone.

Jamison Gibson-Park showed his class for the Lions in the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Saturday saw a number of battles play out beneath the surface. Farrell and Joe Schmidt represent two very different philosophies. Once coaching partners, they now lead from opposite corners.

Schmidt brings clarity through detail, meticulous preparation that borders on obsession. Farrell leans into the emotional core, a people-first approach that trusts players to find their own gears. I always felt Schmidt’s intensity was better suited to club rugby, where relationships and systems have time to bed in.

That environment benefited me at Leinster, where I found extra gears and longevity. In the national camp, the same approach brought success, but it was a bloody tough place in which to exist.

Last week I wrote that Schmidt would have a plan. He always does. Having played under him, you learn to trust that process. His clarity can simplify the complex. The difference now is that he’s trying to implement that with a group still finding its identity, in a team that lacks the depth or cohesion of the sides he coached during Ireland’s golden run.

You can have the plan, but if the players can’t execute it under pressure, that blueprint can look very ordinary, very quickly. Australia now face the difficult task of finding momentum from a performance that didn’t offer much.

The Lions didn’t pull away in the second half, but the Wallabies never looked likely to chase them down. Max Jorgensen’s try was a lovely solo effort but largely against the grain of the match. Beyond that, their attack lacked any real threat, their entries into the Lions’ 22 were sparse and, when they did arrive, looked directionless.

Andy Farrell's selections paid off for the Lions in the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

There’s a question to ask here: do Australia have the players to truly test the Lions? Their halfbacks looked undercooked. Outhalf Tom Lynagh, on just his first start, needed to play like the version of himself we might see in four years. That’s a big ask.

The discrepancy in class and control between Lynagh, scrumhalf Jake Gordon and inside centre Len Ikitau and the Lions trio of Jamison Gibson-Park, Finn Russell and Sione Tuipulotu was stark. Russell, in particular, was exactly as you’d want him to be – incisive, creative, composed.

His assist for Tuipulotu’s try was classic Russell. The Scot almost created another for Joe McCarthy. Gibson-Park’s kicking and tempo tortured the Australian backfield. It was simple, smart rugby executed at pace.

Australia might have more bodies back this week, which will level the playing field slightly, but fixing a misfiring attack in seven days is a tall order. It’s hard to see them ditching Lynagh mid-series, and if they do, the alternatives don’t inspire confidence.

Promoting James O’Connor would represent a huge roll of the dice. Bringing in Ben Donaldson feels like the only viable alternative, which says a lot about where things are. The Aussie backline lacks cohesion and confidence, and when that goes, so too does belief.

Tom Lynagh is being asked at a young age to carry a lot for Australia. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Meanwhile, Farrell has his own questions, not even tactical ones, but the kind that come when four nations all want to see their men start. His ability to manage that is a reminder of how good he is at leading groups. He’s got the right blend.

Tadhg Beirne at six set the tone with an early turnover. Tom Curry justified his selection, and his absence later in the game disrupted the Lions’ defensive rhythm. Ellis Genge may have had one or two issues at scrum time, but his and Tadhg Furlong’s work around the park was top-drawer, carrying, clearing, setting tempo. Those small efforts often set the platform for the bigger moments to come.

The Lions are in a strong position. There’s no sense of complacency, no feeling that the job is done. They’ll be tired but everyone is at this stage of the season. The depth available to Farrell gives him more room to manoeuvre in selection than Schmidt can afford.

That matters now more than ever. The grind of the season, the travel, the collisions, they all start to take their toll. Managing those variables is key. It’s not about 15 players; it’s about the 23. And beyond that, it’s about a group that knows what’s at stake and how close they are to something special.

The tour isn’t won yet but they’ve put themselves in the position every Lion dreams of; one win away from something that will be remembered forever.