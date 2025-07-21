Jamie Osborne among four Irish to start for Lions against First Nations and Pasifika XV

Jamie Osborne is set to make his debuts for the British and Irish Lions against the First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne on Tuesday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Jamie Osborne and Thomas Clarkson are set to make their debuts for the British and Irish Lions in the tourists’ final midweek game against the First Nations and Pasifika XV in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Tuesday (kick-off 8pm local time/11am Irish).

Osborne is named at outside centre, partnering Owen Farrell in midfield, and is one of four Irish players named in the Lions’ starting XV along with Finlay Bealham, James Ryan and Josh van der Flier up front.

Farrell, called up as a replacement for Elliot Daly for his fourth Lions tour, has been named as captain by his father Andy in what will be the player’s 20th Lions appearance.

Clarkson is included among the replacements to cap his breakthrough season, as is Garry Ringrose, which suggests the Irish outside centre is under serious consideration for Saturday’s second Test in front of a 90,000-plus crowd at the MCG. Ringrose missed the last Saturday’s 29-17 win over the Wallabies in the first Test through the delayed concussion he suffered in the win over the Brumbies almost two weeks ago.

Osborne and Clarkson will thus become take Ireland’s representation on this tour to 18 players, of which 14 are from Leinster.

Mack Hansen, who was also ruled out of consideration for the first Test due to the foot injury he sustained in the win over an Invitational XV in Adelaide last Saturday week, is the only player in the expanded 45-man squad not to feature either last Saturday or in this game against the Pasifika XV.

Blair Kinghorn returns from the knee injury he suffered against the Brumbies to start at full-back in an all-Scottish back three featuring Darcy Graham (also making his Lions debut) and Duhan van der Merwe. Another Scot, Nick White, will partner Fin Smith at half-back.

Bealham will make his third Lions start alongside Pierre Schoeman and Jamie George, a veteran of the last two tours who who will make his 11th appearance in the Lions’ red jersey after earning a late call-up. Ryan has also been afforded his third Lions start alongside Scott Cummings, as is van der Flier, who last started against the Waratahs 2½ weeks ago, as the other open side, Jac Morgan, starts at six with Henry Pollock at number eight.

There are another couple of recent Scottish call-ups in line for their Lions debuts off the bench: hooker Ewan Ashman and lock Gregor Brown. The only players from the match-day 23 in the first Test being asked to back up are the reserve half-backs Alex Mitchell and Marcus Smith.

BRITISH AND IRISH LIONS: B Kinghorn (Toulouse/Scotland), D Graham (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), J Osborne (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), O Farrell (Saracens/England),D van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), F Smith (Northampton Saints/England), B White (Toulon/Scotland); P Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), J George (Saracens/England), F Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), J Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), S Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), J Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), J van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), H Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Replacements: E Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), R Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), T Clarkson (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), G Brown (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), B Earl (Saracens/England), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), M Smith (Harlequins/ England), G Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland)