Australia name squad for Lions Test series, with James O’Connor earning Wallabies recall

James O'Connor of the Crusaders charges forward against Moana Pasifika in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has made an 11th-hour call to James O’Connor to include the forgotten outhalf in Australia’s 36-player squad for the Test series against the British & Irish Lions, which begins next week in Brisbane, Queensland.

The former Queensland Reds number 10 last played for the Wallabies in 2022, but he helped the Crusaders to a Super Rugby Pacific title this year in a role coming off the bench.

O’Connor was only given the news on Friday morning before the squad announcement, when he crossed paths with Schmidt in Brisbane.

“Everyone was already at the hotel and everyone knew,” O’Connor said. “[Schmidt] said he’d given me a call, I literally hadn’t seen it, because I’ve been in the visa office, and then he shook my hand and told me.”

The 35-year-old – who is due to move to Leicester Tigers next season – said he has been “rattled” since being given the news.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet genuinely, it’s very surreal,” O’Connor said. “I feel like I’ve sort of been building to this for quite a while, even my role and how I did that during Super Rugby, and tailoring it for a possible way to be able to play in the Lions series.”

Schmidt said that although O’Connor had not yet played under him for the Wallabies, he and the outhalf had stayed in touch during the year.

“He had a good Super season for the Crusaders. He stayed close. He stayed connected the whole way through,” the coach said. “He’s not [been] completely separated from what we’re doing. He will be playing catch up, but he’s experienced enough to catch up pretty quickly.”

Australia head coach Joe Schmidt watches as players warm-up before the start of the Test match between Australia and Fiji on July 6. Photograph: Saeed Khan/Getty

The opportunity for O’Connor – who played for the Wallabies against the Lions on their last Australian tour in 2013 – emerged due to the absence of first-choice outhalf Noah Lolesio. The 25-year-old had surgery on his neck this week after suffering the injury in a tackle against Fiji on Sunday.

“You never like to see anyone go down, but Noah’s injury opened up a doorway for me,” O’Connor said. “Even then again, I still didn’t think I’d made it, so to be here right now and to be given the opportunity to be with this group of men I am bloody excited.”

While O’Connor appears to be Schmidt’s third choice pivot after Ben Donaldson and Tom Lynagh, the 64-cap veteran could prove valuable both as a mentor in preparations during the three-Test series and as an experienced hand off the bench.

“His experience was something that helped Tom Lynagh last year here at Suncorp [Stadium] and with the Reds,” former Ireland and Leinster head coach Schmidt said. “That experience can potentially help the players again, particularly our young 10s as they continue to progress.”

The only other change to the squad from the Fiji series is the inclusion of Reds lock Josh Canham at the expense of Western Force player Darcy Swain.

Like O’Connor, prop James Slipper will also get to chance to play the Lions again, after his experience with the Wallabies in 2013. The 36-year-old has 144 Wallabies caps.

“Slips [Slipper] is going to get a second shot at it potentially,” Schmidt said. “That’s really exciting for him, and his longevity is something that is quite incredible in the game.”

Brumbies winger Corey Toole and Western Force backrower Nick Champion de Crespigny are the only two uncapped players in the squad, which features 20 forwards and 16 backs.

Schmidt said the Lions were going to pose a considerable challenge. “There’s power and there’s strength in depth and an ability to play at a pace we’ve seen just unpick teams, particularly in that last quarter or that second half of games,” he said.

First-choice halfback Jake Gordon is still recovering from a hamstring injury, but Schmidt said he was on track to play in the Lions opener alongside forwards Rob Valetini and Will Skelton, who have had calf injuries.

The Lions are unbeaten on their Australian tour so far, but lost their send-off match to Argentina in Dublin last month 28-24. They defeated the ACT Brumbies 36-24 in their last fixture on Wednesday, and have one more hit-out before the first Test, against an Australian and New Zealand invitational XV in Adelaide on Saturday.

After the first Test in Brisbane next Saturday, July 19th, the Melbourne’s MCG hosts the second clash on July 26th before the series concludes at Accor Stadium, Sydney, on August 8th. – Guardian

Wallabies squad

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Josh Canham, Nick Champion de Crespigny, Matt Faessler, Nick Frost, Langi Gleeson, Tom Hooper, Fraser McReight, Zane Nonggorr, Billy Pollard, David Porecki, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, James Slipper, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.

Backs: Filipo Daugunu, Ben Donaldson, Jake Gordon, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott, James O’Connor, Hunter Paisami, Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Corey Toole, Nic White, Tom Wright.