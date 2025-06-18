Neil Doak names two uncapped players in Ireland squad for Under-20 World Championship squad

Winger Páidí Farrell has been called up to the Ireland squad for the Under-20 World Championship in Italy. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Ireland head coach Neil Doak has named two uncapped players in hooker Luke McLaughlin and Tullamore-born wing Páidí Farrell in the squad for the Under-20 World Championship, which starts later this month across four venues in Italy.

There was some good news in that prop Alex Usanov, who played last season at this age-grade but missed the Six Nations through injury, is fit. So too is Shannon number eight Luke Murphy, who was a key member of last year’s squad but also missed the Six Nations. Murphy, secondrow Billy Corrigan, hooker Mikey Yarr and prop Alex Mullan played in last year’s World Cup.

Unfortunately, six foot 10-inch Alan Spicer, who played for the 20s last season but missed the Six Nations, is absent, as is promising American born tighthead prop Niall Smyth, who had shoulder surgery following an injury in an A interprovincial against Munster earlier in the season. It was expected that both would be available.

McLaughlin, who played AIL for Old Belvedere is a year young for this age-grade. His older brother Hugo played on the 20s last season. Farrell’s elevation is not before time, a young player with top-end speed, a frequent try scorer for Old Wesley and a former underage international at 15s and Sevens.

Doak has largely stuck with the group of players that finished bottom of the Six Nations with just a single victory over Scotland. They lost heavily to the Scots 48-29 in a World Cup warm-up game in Belfast last weekend. Derry Moloney returns after picking up an injury in the England game, but Todd Lawlor, if fit, would have been unlucky to miss out.

Ireland face Georgia, whom they squeezed past in the World Cup last year in their opening game, then hosts Italy, who beat Doak’s side in the Six Nations but lost to Ireland in the World Championship in South Africa last summer. In the final pool game they will take on New Zealand, who beat them 38-24 in the bronze-medal match in this tournament last year.

Meanwhile, Ireland Under-20 women’s head coach Niamh Briggs has named a 35-strong squad for the 2025 Summer Series taking place in Wales.

The series returns for a second year, offering the future stars of women’s rugby the opportunity to gain important experience on the international stage, and a new step on the development pathway towards the elite game. Eleven players return to the squad having taken part in the inaugural Summer Series last year and Wicklow’s Jane Neill captains the side again.

Ireland men’s under-20 squad – Forwards: A Usanov (Leinster), P Moore (Leinster), B Bohan (Connacht), H Walker (Ulster), L McLaughlin (Leinster), M Yarr (Leinster), A Mullan (Leinster), T McAllister (Ulster), M Ronan (Leinster), B Corrigan (Leinster), D Walsh (Leinster), C Kennelly (Munster), B Power (Connacht), L Murphy (Munster), M Foy (Munster), E McCarthy (Connacht, capt), O Minogue (Munster).

Backs: C O’Connor (Leinster), C Logan (Ulster), W Wootton (Sale Sharks), T Wood (Munster), S Wisniewski (Leinster), C Fahy (Leinster), E Smyth (Munster), C Mangan (Leinster), G O’Leary Kareem (Munster), C Molony (Leinster), D Moloney (Leinster), P Farrell (Leinster), D Green (Ulster).

Fixtures (all time Irish)

June 29th: Ireland v Georgia, Stadio San Michele, 5pm.

July 4th: Italy v Ireland, Stadio Luigi Zaffanella, 7.30pm.

July 9th: Ireland v New Zealand, Stadio San Michele, 5pm.

July 14th: Playoff matches.

July 19th: Playoff matches including final.

Ieland women’s under-20 squad – Forwards: J Adams Verling (Creggs), A Atagamen (Balbriggan), S Barrett (Enniskillen), G Burke (UL Bohemian), E Burns (Tuam/Oughterard & Galwegians), B Buttimer (UL Bohemian), M Clenaghan (QUB), C Cooney (Tullow), A Corcoran (MU Barnhall), S Crowe (Shannon/UL Bohemian), P Garvey (Railway Union), B Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard), S Kelly (Ennis), M Kiripati (Creggs), L Morris (Ballincollig), J Neill (Old Belvedere), A O Flynn (UL Bohemian), R Searle (Navan).

Backs: E Brogan (MU Barnhall), H Clarke (Galwegians), L Clarke (Ennis), K Corrigan (Old Belvedere), C Dunne (Wicklow), C Finn (UL Bohemian), E Foley (Galwegians), J Gaffney (Old Belvedere), N Gallagher (Saracens/IQ Rugby), M Goulding (Old Albians/Saracens/IQ Rugby), L Linn (UL Bohemian), C McCormack (Railway Union), G Moran (Galwegians), R O’Connor (Wexford Wanderers), T O’Neill (Cooke), E O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere), H Scanlon (Railway Union).

Fixtures

July 5th: Wales v Ireland, 3.30pm.

July 11th: Ireland v France, 3.30pm.

July 17th: Scotland v Ireland, 1pm.